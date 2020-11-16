The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How did Israel keep a solid credit rating despite having no budget?

How is it possible that, with no budget, the coronavirus crisis and stormy politics, Israel's recent credit rating didn't get downgraded?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 17:28
View of Bank Hapoalim branch in central Jerusalem on December 11, 2019. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
View of Bank Hapoalim branch in central Jerusalem on December 11, 2019.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The S&P Credit Rating Agency kept Israeli's rating as -AA on Saturday evening, this despite the country not having a budget and the looming threat of December elections should the coalition between Likud and Blue and White topple over this issue. 
The report was lauded by Finance Minister Israel Katz who argued that it is "a great show of faith in Israeli economy and an honorary grade" to the Jewish state.
He thanked exiting accountant-general Rony Hizkiyahu for leading the ministry team’s discussions with the rating agencies. 
Hizkiyahu was the person who, due to the lack of a budget, made all decisions concerning extra spending. Blue and White blocked the appointment of Yaheli Rotenberg to his former position, arguing that other positions must be filled before this one.
In an early November interview with TheMarker, Hizkiyahu said that as things stand, nobody is authorized to make a single step concerning extra budgetary expenses. 
“This is not my responsibility,” he argued, “politicians failed to do what the public expects them to do.”
So how is it possible that, under such conditions, the rating agency didn’t downgrade Israel? When Belgium elected socialist prime minister Elio Di Rupo nine years ago, Moody took Brussels down by two notches to Aa3. The UK got the same treatment last month with the unknown repercussions of Brexit and the impact of COVID-19 on the economy cited as the reasons. 
Israel also faces a difficult COVID-19 situation and its politics aren’t very stable. Katz likes to liken himself to King Herod, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remark of his alleged ability to “beat the experts.” Is it possible that they might be right?  
THE START-UP Nation, as the name implies, is heavily invested in hi-tech. This is a sector that meshes well with the trends imposed by COVID-19 of working from home and giving up the idea of business flights and celebratory meals when deals close. The pandemic meant a leap in health-related technology and digital services, which is something Israel does well. 
Tourism to Israel soared before the novel coronavirus struck, but the country isn’t such a heavy-duty tourist destination as are Italy and France. Israel welcomed a record-breaking 4.5 million tourists last year; Italy saw 94 million and Paris alone welcomed 35.4 million. Israeli tourism businesses suffered terribly, but the economy as a whole wasn’t as badly affected.  
Israel can also point to a good 17-year track record of showing it is able to keep up with its payments, has large reserves of foreign currency and, under Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, reacted to the slump quickly and with flexibility, TheMarker reported on Sunday. 
Yaron has warned repeatedly that the state must have a budget. But the current situation in which the country is managed by a combination of a continuation of the 2018 budget plus “black boxes” – financial devices meant to be used in emergencies to fund state plans – is seen by the rating agencies as making good sense. 
Netanyahu, who argued that it would be better not to pass a new budget before the world – and Israelis – understand the health pandemic better, might have been right after all.  
Does this mean Israelis can sleep soundly at night, assured their financial futures are secure? Well... it’s complicated.  
The refusal of the agencies to downgrade Israel might also be the result of a “let sleeping dogs lie” policy. 
With the US economy amassing an unbelievable debt – which may be bigger than its own economy in 2021, as per Global News – Netanyahu’s public message that “we shouldn’t be afraid to take loans” doesn’t sound quite so scary. 
It is also possible that the raters, who can see what happened until now, are simply behind the current market. Meaning that bad times, for which a new budget and a national plan to retrain nearly a million Israelis out of work are necessary, are still ahead of us. This even if a vaccine for COVID-19 will be on offer early next year.  
S&P suggests that in 2021, Israel’s GDP will grow by 4.5% – not the best recovery rate, but still a recovery. 
The government debt is expected to be roughly 78% for the next three years. Not ideal, but still not more than what the entire economy is worth.  
Katz and Netanyahu were able to claim a remarkable achievement as their own. Time will tell if the team sent by the International Monetary Fund, now working in the country, will also submit such a positive report. 


Tags Budget Finance Ministry israel economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by