The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How ICC, Benny Gantz led to High Court ruling on settlements – analysis

What is so important about these factors?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 10, 2020 21:57
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
The first petition to nix the Settlements Regulations Law was filed in February 2017, and a major hearing was held on the issue in June 2018.
With that timeline, why did the High Court of Justice wait to nix the law until June 9, 2020, and why specifically now and not a few months from now?
In short, there were three main factors: 1) waiting for formation of the national-unity rotation government; 2) developments before the International Criminal Court; and 3) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to potentially make some kind of annexation announcement at the start of July, which also ties back into the ICC issue.
What is so important about these three factors?
First, the key question always hovering over the High Court is whether the Knesset will attempt to pass a Basic Law to give it a veto over High Court vetoes. This would end or at least limit the court’s judicial-review powers.
Every time the High Court issued a controversial decision during the 20th Knesset, which disbursed in December 2018, the government started talking about limiting judicial review.
Throughout the three rounds of election that concluded with forming a government in early May, several parties campaigned on limiting judicial review.
In this environment, nixing the Settlements Law could have pushed the enthusiasm over the top and maybe led to such a law.
But in early May, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party started to share the reins of power, including Avi Nissenkorn becoming justice minister and saying: “I will be a wall for the courts” against attacks.
This gave the High Court the feeling it was finally safe to rule without losing its judicial-review power.
This still does not explain why the High Court ruled now as opposed to a few months down the road.
Here, the timing could be tied to the ICC Pretrial Chamber. It is in the process of deciding whether to endorse ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open a full criminal war-crimes probe against Israel and Hamas.
The High Court’s decision to beat back the retroactive legalization of 4,000 outposts could significantly boost its credibility and perceived independence globally.
This could encourage the ICC to leave judging disputes over the settlement enterprise and Operation Protective Edge (the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2014) to Israel’s justice system. This is because under the ICC’s Rome Statute, the ICC cannot get involved with a country that investigates its own alleged war crimes.
Even as the High Court justices are committed to issuing rulings primarily based on Israeli law, they do keep a close eye on ICC developments, people familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.
How interested is the ICC in our High Court’s rulings?
Instances in which the High Court has approved specific settlements as legal could provide a complete defense to any allegations that they are war crimes, former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo told the Post in December 2015.
The Palestinian Authority was furious with Moreno Ocampo, and Bensouda may not agree with him, but the ICC Pretrial Chamber may not have made up its mind.
More specifically, on May 27, the Pretrial Chamber requested that all key parties clarify the status of the Oslo Accords and their impact on the war-crimes probe.
First, the ICC asked the PA to explain whether the Oslo Accords still apply in the war-crimes case it is assessing. It wanted clarification on this issue, following PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s May 19 declaration that, in frustration with Israeli noises about making a West Bank annexation move, the PA no longer viewed itself as bound by the Oslo Accords.
Since the Pretrial Chamber asked for these explanations, both the PA and Bensouda have responded.
The remaining question is whether Israel will reply at all, and if it does, what position it will take.
Israel has until June 24 to reply. But it may choose not to reply so as not to show recognition of the ICC’s jurisdiction and in light of a large volume of legal briefs that countries that are parties to the ICC have filed on its behalf.
These countries have already argued the legal point that the Oslo Accords do not allow the PA to seek international legal intervention regarding alleged crimes from a body like the ICC.
But one takeaway from the ICC judges publicly asking for additional clarifications is that they are seriously struggling with the issues and are considering overturning Bensouda’s wish to move forward with probing Israel.
The headline of the current debate before the High Court is deciding whether a State of Palestine exists, which can grant it basic jurisdiction over alleged Israeli war crimes.
Yet another massive issue is whether the ICC believes Israel’s court system is independent enough to probe potential illegalities.
In legal briefs in both December 2018 and December 2019, Bensouda tried to push Israel’s High Court out of the game by saying it had declined to rule on whether the settlement policy is a judicial issue.
While recognizing that the High Court has already ruled on some settlements, Bensouda’s reports set up a scenario in which they could declare the settlement enterprise as a war crime and only drop certain settlements from the probe if the High Court were to deal with them.
In addition, Bensouda’s reports generally ignored a May 2018 High Court ruling that the IDF’s rules of engagement during the 2018-2019 Gaza border conflict were legal. This once again suggested that Bensouda’s view likely is that High Court rulings will not provide Israel much of a defense.
But the ICC Pretrial Chamber may agree with Moreno-Ocampo, and a big and independent decision like Tuesday’s on the settlements may be exactly what convinces the judges of Israel’s argument.
Finally, the High Court may have issued this ruling now as a warning shot to Netanyahu’s annexation plans.
It is highly doubtful that the High Court could block a full-fledged annexation move by the government.
But the way the High Court approaches the issue in terms of urging taking into account Palestinian rights has unmistakable implications for whether annexation should be done unilaterally or as part of a bilateral negotiation.


Tags Benny Gantz high court of justice israeli politics ICC international criminal court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The media must be open to debate, even if we disagree By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by