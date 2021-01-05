IAI successfully tests the MRSAM air and missile defense system in India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it completed a successful test of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) air and missile defense system in India.The test was conducted in cooperation with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India.The MRSAM system is jointly developed by DRDO in close collaboration with IAI’s Elta, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and additional companies in both countries. It is used by Israel’s navy as well as by India’s naval, air, and ground forces.Able to shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 km., it is meant to help to protect India from enemy aircraft and will replace the country’s aging air defense systems.The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers, and interceptors with advanced RF Seeker.The IAI said in a statement that “the current test, conducted at the Indian test range, validated all components of the weapon system to the customer’s satisfaction. Israeli specialists and Indian scientists and officers participated in and witnessed the test.”
In January 2019, the IAI signed agreements worth $93 million to provide India with naval MRSAM systems.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.