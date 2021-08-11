The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF changing the way it recruits soldiers

No more 'Kaba', Yom HaMea opens to men, remote interviews and second chances at exams

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 11, 2021 17:00
Young Israelis arrive to the Israeli army recruitment center at Tel Hashomer, outside of Tel Aviv on March 17, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Young Israelis arrive to the Israeli army recruitment center at Tel Hashomer, outside of Tel Aviv on March 17, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
 The Israeli military is changing the way it tests new recruits and has developed new testing procedures for the thousands of Israeli youth who join the IDF each year.
The changes, which will come into effect on October 1, will focus on a large number of processes whose purpose is to examine, sort, and place the new recruits based on their skills, abilities, and the military’s needs so that they will increase the effectiveness of the IDF. 
Like any screening purpose, the IDF’s screening procedures aim to ensure optimal utilization of manpower throughout an individual’s service. 
Facing the never-ending challenge of placing the right person in the right role, the IDF’s Manpower Directorate has come up with a new strategy to increase motivation among recruits and even keep them in the military for career command positions.
The dramatic changes that the IDF’s Manpower Directorate is implementing to the recruiting process is a change of perception and the move away from placing recruits based on their test results to placing them according to their suitability to the role.
One of the changes is the cancellation of the Quality Index or ‘Kaba’ figure used by the military to assist in the initial placement of recruits. The ‘Kaba’ scores, which range from 41-56, are determined by several components including the adaptive psychotechnic test known in Hebrew as the ‘Dapar’.
The military will instead use an “adaptive Dapar” which will allow for more accurate measurement of a recruit’s cognitive ability more efficiently. The test will begin with a medium level of difficulty and depending on the success of the recruit to answer, the following questions will get harder or easier than the previous ones.
The adaptive format of the Dapar will also be shorter than the previous one, from seven hours to around five hours in an attempt to prevent the burnout of the recruits and provide them with a sense of fairness.
Recruits will also be allowed to take the test in the language of their choice and Hebrew language tests will now consist of a speech test and a reading comprehension test that will be done remotely. Passing the Hebrew language test will no longer be necessary for those who hope to become commanders.
Each recruit will also be able to see the scores of each test he or she has done throughout the screening process instead of one certificate that was sent to them. They will also be allowed to redo exams if they feel that the grades they received are not accurate.
Yom Hame'a, which in the past was only for women, will now also be open to men.  The seven-hour-long day examines the recruit’s creativity, interpersonal abilities, data processing skills, management skills, teamwork, and more.
The military will also start remote screenings for recruits living in the periphery in order to create equal opportunities for all. New recruiting stations will also be opened in Israel’s north and south in the coming year where draftees can take their tests in a more accessible manner.
In an attempt to increase the motivation of recruits to join the IDF, especially combat roles, the military will work with regional authorities and the mayors of various cities across the country to build custom programs for its population. 
The program, which will be based on recruitment data, will first have 30 authorities take part in a pilot in the last few months of 2020 with it expanding to 100 authorities by the end of 2021 and then to all 132 authorities across the country.


Tags Israel Hebrew IDF
