IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi latest senior figure to break COVID regulations

Kochavi hosted his in-laws outside during Succot holiday

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 20:30
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at the officers graduation ceremony, July 1st, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at the officers graduation ceremony, July 1st, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi broke the coronavirus regulations during the Sukkot holiday, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Thursday night.

Over the holiday, the report said, Kochavi hosted his in-laws at his home in northern Israel.

In response, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that throughout the pandemic the Chief of Staff has refrained from hosting and being hosted in accordance with the regulations but “on the evening in question, his in-laws who live three houses away, were hosted in the yard of the house, keeping their distance and wearing masks.”

The visit, the unit said, occurred “out of a mistaken understanding that the regulations allow for meetings out-doors. The Chief of Staff regrets this and takes responsibility out of an understanding of the paramount importance of maintaining the regulations.”

Kochavi is the latest senior official to have broken the strict coronavirus regulations, both political and security.

On Tuesday Israel’s Kan news reported that the head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service, Nadav Argaman, hosted family members over the Sukkot holiday.

The agency on Thursday released a statement in which Argaman apologized for the incident and confirming that on Saturday during the holiday he hosted his daughter who is a soldier and divides her time between her mother and Argaman’s homes, his wife’s daughter, her husband, and their baby. None of them live in his house.

"Contrary to reports, the only people who spent time in the home were his children and his wife's children. The total number of people present, including those who live in the home, were eight people, who were outdoors," the statement said. "The head of the service apologizes for the event and takes full responsibility for it.”

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel also broke the regulations and was later diagnosed with the virus. She allegedly withheld information from the Health Ministry for over 24 hours.

On the eve of the holiday, the wife of Israel’s Prime Minister Sara Netanyahu had a hairdresser come to the premier’s official residence in Jerusalem, breaking the regulations.


