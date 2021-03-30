The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF Maj. known as 'Lego Guy' chosen to light Independence Day torch

Maj. Maor Cohen received his unique nickname for his extensive volunteering with children with cancer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2021 17:56
A TORCH burns on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl, 2017 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A TORCH burns on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl, 2017
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
IDF Maj. Maor Cohen was chosen to light a torch during Israel's 73rd Independence Day ceremony on April 14, Israeli media reported.
Each year, ahead of Israel's Independence Day, that traditionally follows its national Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, a designated committee chooses a number of prominent individuals from a wide range of fields and occupations to light a torch during Israel’s biggest national ceremony.
This year's IDF nomination, which was recommended by Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and approved by committee members Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Culture Minister Chili Tropper, is Maj. Cohen, also known as the "Lego Guy." 
Cohen received his unique nickname for his extensive volunteering with children with cancer. He began his volunteering work by establishing a weekly Lego-building class for children and has since expanded his activity by handing out Lego kits to families who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford them. 
Cohen stood out professionally as well. As part of his position in the IDF, he was put in charge of the drafting process of special populations and volunteers into the army. His dedication to every new recruit was reflected in the 25% increase in volunteer recruitment to the IDF since he was appointed to the role. 
And if that is not enough, Cohen picked up the mantle to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, which left many families without a stable source of income. In the past year, Cohen has been focusing on handing out food and cleaning supplies to those in need. 
His social activism and awareness reflect Cohen's exceptional character as an IDF officer, as an Israeli and as a human being, and played a significant role in his selection to light a torch this year. 
"Maj. Maor Cohen's accomplishments ... as part of his professional work in the IDF and as part of his social activism over the years, reflect Israeli comradeship and the deep connection between the IDF, the peoples' army, and all aspects of Israeli society," a joint statement by Regev and Tropper read. 


