IDF special forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts

The operation was carried out following Syrian's continued violation of the disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria from 1974.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 04:50
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In a secret operation that took place last week and was made known to the public on Tuesday, IDF special forces crossed the border into the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria and destroyed two outposts belonging to the Syrian army, N12 reported. 
The operation was carried out following Syrian's continued violation of the disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria from 1974 that determines that a designated buffer zone between the borders would only be occupied by a special UN force called the Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF.) 
Recently, however, the Syrian military returned to the buffer zone in the Golan Heights and spread its forces across the border, leading the IDF to take action and launch an unusual operation.
The operation included combat soldiers from the Nachal Brigade and commando soldiers from Yahalom - a special unit that specializes in combat engineering - crossing the border and destroying two Syrian outposts without being detected.  
"You're facing the enemy, you're about 500 meters away," Cap. Michael Zilberg from the Nachal Brigade said. "A mission like this requires you to be very focused, he added. 
A team commander from Yahalom described the operation and said it included "making our way in a silent and covert manner to the targets, placing a system of explosives on both outposts and blowing them up simultaneously."
Lt.-Gen. Tal Goritzki from the Nachal Brigade explained the broader purpose of the mission, other than "punishing" the Syrians for violating the agreement.
"We know about the collaboration between the Syrian military and Hezbollah. Every Syrian military establishment has the potential to become a dual military establishment. We won't allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," Goritzki said. 
The IDF has made many efforts to prevent Hezbollah establishment in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights, including aerial attacks and working together with the UN force positioned in the area. Now, the IDF can add to the list a successful raid to the buffer zone - proving that it will stop at nothing in order to prevent Hezbollah presence in the region.


Tags Bashar Assad Golan Heights Hezbollah IDF Israel Syria israeli special forces
