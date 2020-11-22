IDF tank flips over while being loaded onto truck - watch

An IDF Merkava tank flipped upside down while being loaded onto a moving truck during a drill in the Jordan Valley on Sunday afternoon. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

A soldier who happened to be taking a video of the loading process can be heard in the background being asked whether filming the loading process is a good idea, to which he replied: "When filming a tank going uphill, you never know ... I hope nothing happens."

However, as the driver begins edging the tank forward on its uphill climb onto the moving truck, the vehicle can be seen accelerating wildly before flipping upside down, almost running over the commander who had been attempting to direct the driver onto the truck.



After the flip, the tank's fire defense systems begin to kick in as soldiers surround the tank, one of whom can be heard telling others to call a medical team. Tanks, cannons and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) are very slow-moving compared to cars and trucks, while also using large amounts of gasoline in the process. While loading them onto trucks can save time and fuel, flips such as these are often The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident. After the flip, the tank's fire defense systems begin to kick in as soldiers surround the tank, one of whom can be heard telling others to call a medical team.Tanks, cannons and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) are very slow-moving compared to cars and trucks, while also using large amounts of gasoline in the process. While loading them onto trucks can save time and fuel, flips such as these are often fatal , especially in vehicles where the driver's head is not positioned inside the vehicle.The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident.

