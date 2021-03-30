IDF to carry out first of its kind 'war month' in Cyprus

The IDF will carry out a large exercise in Cyprus during the summer as part of the IDF's "War Month" drill, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.
The exercise will take about a week and include special forces, the Air Force and Navy. The soldiers will simulate combat deep in unfamiliar territory.
The "War Month" drill will take place over about four weeks in the first such exercise in the IDF's history. The drill will provide soldiers with an extended period of training in order to simulate a real-life situation.
The exercise will include a multi-front scenario in the north, south and West Bank, in accordance with the worst case scenarios considered by the IDF, according to Israel Hayom.
