The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF's Sufa teams to revolutionize the battlefield

Air force officers will be an integral part of infantry brigades in future conflicts.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 15:19
Israeli Air Force (IAF) personnel are seen marching by a fighter jet hanger. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Air Force (IAF) personnel are seen marching by a fighter jet hanger.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The first troops of the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) newly established Sufa teams graduated from the officer’s course last week, opening up a new level of cooperation between air and ground forces of the Israeli military.
The ten new officers are the first group of a groundbreaking course that was established 
The Sufa teams, which are under the IAF’s Cooperation Unit, were established as part of the IAF’s increased cooperation with ground forces.
The 5 member team, placed within every combat infantry brigade, join the ground forces on the battlefield to provide fire support and coordination while in combat. 
The team includes a commander, an artillery corps officer responsible for ground fire, a Sufa officer who manages air fire, and three additional soldiers from the brigade who go through additional command and control training.
IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Sufa officer acts as the man on the ground who provides air support in an accurate and effective manner while the artillery corps officer provides accurate firepower from the ground forces.
“It’s a small but very effective team,” said Maj. L, commander of the "Sufa" department in the IAF Cooperation Unit. 
During training, cadets who came straight from the IAF’s elite pilot’s course undergo the same basic training as infantry officers and learn about how both the IAF and ground forces act during routine and emergency situations. The advanced training lasts for four months at the Unit 669 training school.
The next course will begin in March and take place at the 7th Wing’s new aerial special forces school where they will learn alongside troops from the IAF’s elite Shaldag, 669 and Frontal Landing Units.
By 2022 there will be a total of 18 Sufa teams integrated into infantry brigades.
Maj. L expects the unit to play an inseparable role in upcoming conflicts, be it in Gaza or on the northern border as it’s a key aspect to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi’s Momentum plan which focuses on maximizing operational capabilities with inter-branch operations and cooperation.
“They will take part not only in battle but in the operational planning of firepower,” he said, adding that the way that they approach the battlefield will be different due to the various different challenges they face. 
“Gaza is densely packed and the IDF prefers to use airpower rather than have troops maneuver inside. But in Lebanon, the IDF knows that they will need to have troops cross inside and the fighting will be much more complicated, especially because of the air defense systems in Lebanon and neighboring countries.”
Until a few years ago, ground forces would call in air support by attack helicopters or fighters jets and would take four hours until a target was hit. But, with Sufa teams integrated into infantry brigades, air support takes between 7-10 minutes. 
“They have an arsenal of firepower and tools,” Maj. L said, adding that what has cut down the time is their ability to call for air support from a tablet while on the battlefield without needing the green light from the usual military hierarchy. 
It’s a “revolution” said Maj. L. Especially since division commanders have access to airpower that includes heavy and precise munitions, whenever and wherever they may be on the battlefield.


Tags IDF soldiers Israeli Air Force Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by