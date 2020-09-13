If schools lockdown, it will be over objections of teachers, parents

Schools across the country will be closed from Friday should the government adopt the strict nationwide lockdown model. While it’s true that the lockdown will take place over the Jewish New Year and other holidays when students aren’t in school anyway, it will mean weeks of teaching time lost. This after the last school year was severely disrupted because of COVID-19. Until the government reaches a decision, it is unknown what parents, students and educators can expect for the next few weeks. Fifth grade students and up are expected to study from home using computers, despite 20% of the country's children not having a computer at home and the Education Ministry not having been able to purchase and deliver enough computers to schools before the year began. The situation in lower grades and kindergartens is, at the time of writing, unknown. Education Minister Yoav Gallant announced that, from his point of view, school should only be closed during the holidays, meaning from the start of Rosh Hashanah to after Simchat Torah (September 18 to October 10), yet the Corona Cabinet announced schools will shut down on Wednesday last week. Herzliya Hebrew Gymnasium principal Zeev Dagani announced that he will not close his school on Wednesday because “a school needs to be a sane place,” KAN tweeted on Sunday. "In the situation we are in there is no leadership," he said, blaming the government for acting out of political motivations instead of health considerations. "I won't accept [this],"he said, adding that the school will remain open until Friday. "The parents of this country stand astounded in front of the rapid pace in which the government makes decisions and then alters them," Parent's Association vice chairwoman Odelia Cohen-Schondors told The Jerusalem Post. "The policy has no logic to it and the parents cannot trust it." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });She noted that, even now, the government announced that schools will remain open until Friday, pointing out that “when the government announces a lockdown, it should also reveal an exit plan.” According to Cohen-Schondors, “if a nationwide lockdown is enforced, parents don’t want any remote learning because it is useless.” She argued that children cannot stay home without supervision and that, at best, remote means can ensure teachers stay in touch with their classes and offer emotional support. “We all know that if schools are shut down, parents will have to stay home and mind their children,” she said. “We demand that days spent under lockdown will be given back as normal school days at the end of the year and that teachers will be compensated for working during their break.” “The Finance Ministry must plan how it means to pay the teachers for such days right now,” she said, “because it looks like more lockdowns are ahead.” Teacher’s Union head Yafa Ben David objected to the current plan to exclude special education from the nationwide lockdown, asking Health Minister Yuli Edelstein in a public letter how it is possible to make the assumption that “the virus skips” over such classes. She explained that, unlike other schools, children with special needs are unable to comply with the demands of social distancing and that schools which serve them usually accept children from a variety of towns, increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection. “If you mean to shut down schools,” she wrote, “you should also close classes for children with special needs, as you did during the last lockdown.” Parents of children with special needs objected to the March and April policy, as their children usually require a stable routine and were often unable to understand the reason for the disruption. Currently, the government did not offer an end date for the lockdown. Meaning that in theory, should the numbers of COVID-19 infected patients not go down, school could even remain closed for two months.