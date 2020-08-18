The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Intel Minister: Israel didn’t change policy to let UAE get F-35s

Israel is the only country in the Middle East with the advanced stealth fighter.

By LAHAV HARKOV, ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 18, 2020 10:42
ISRAELI F-35 takes off from an airbase in southern Israel (photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
ISRAELI F-35 takes off from an airbase in southern Israel
(photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
Israel maintains its opposition to selling weapons that could threaten its qualitative military edge in the Middle East, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said following reports that the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates would allow it to buy F-35 jets.
“It didn’t happen,” Cohen said.
“In my evaluation, there is no such article” in the agreement with the UAE, Cohen said in an interview with Kan. “There was no discussion of authorizing such an article in the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet.
Cohen said “Israel’s policy is to maintain its military advantage in the region. That is also our demand of the US. It must respect the request. The US also asks us not to sell weapons we have to other countries, and we respect it.”
“That is the stance I know; I don’t know of any change in policy,” he added, saying that he would oppose such a shift.
Asked if its possible there was a change he does not know about, just as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not inform Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi that the agreement with the UAE was on the way, Cohen said that Netanyahu only hid the timing from the Blue and White leaders.
“If there’s a decision to break the balance, it must be discussed” in the Security Cabinet, Cohen said.
The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a query as to whether Israel approved of the US selling F-35s to the UAE and the Defense Ministry declined to comment on the reports.
The report also came as the head of Israel’s Air Force Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin was in Germany for a joint drill between the two countries.
The UAE, which is among the world’s biggest defense spenders is currently in the process of building up its armed forces and the UAE Air Force has made no secret that it is interested in purchasing the fifth-generation fighter jet.
Israel was the second country after the United States to have received the joint strike fighter and is the only air force in the Middle East to fly the state-of-the-art aircraft.
The IAF was the first to use the F-35 in a combat arena in 2018, just months after it declared operational capability and, according to foreign reports, continues to use the jet for a range of missions.
Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is considered one of the world’s most advanced fighter jet and with close air-support capabilities and a massive array of sensors, pilots of the stealth jet have unparalleled access to information while in the air and have an extremely low radar signature allowing the jet to operate undetected deep inside enemy territory
The partner countries in the F-35 program are Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Singapore, UK, and US. Turkey ordered F-35s but were kicked out of the program after purchasing Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles, which Moscow nicknamed the “F-35 killer.”


