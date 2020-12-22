Interfaith organization provides medical kits to Israeli volunteers

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) gave 160 emergency medical kits to the United Hatzalah of Israel, which operates medical services in the country, according to a Monday press release from the organization.

“As the morbidity rate in Israel continues to rise and the country heads toward what some are calling a third wave of the virus, this donation will serve our volunteers and the organization in helping to combat the virus and continue to provide fast and free medical care to all those in need in Israel, regardless of race, religion, or nationality,” said President and Founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer.

The IFCJ also donated personal protection equipment, such as suits and communication devices for use by first responders.

“The equipment that I received from The Fellowship is invaluable. I now have the medical gear and personal protection equipment that I need to go out and save lives and help combat the spread of coronavirus. Wherever I go I will be taking this equipment with me and using it to help others. My daughter says it makes me look like a superhero,” said Yocheved Bienenstock, a volunteer EMT.

The donation of the equipment was praised by Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of IFCJ.

"It’s a great honor to be able to provide these kits. What you are doing is so meaningful, impactful, and powerful. As we all work to get through this crisis, you have one of the most important jobs in Israel,” Eckstein said.

“The fact that you are here and have done your part through your training to arrive at this point where you receive your medical equipment means that you are now ready to save lives. That is meaningful especially today on Hanukkah. It’s truly worthy of the blessing of Shehecheyanu V’Kiyimanu V’Higiyanu Lzman Hazeh. We are proud that you will now be partners with us in saving lives,” she added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}