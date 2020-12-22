The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Interfaith organization provides medical kits to Israeli volunteers

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews also donated personal protection equipment, such as suits and communication devices for use by first responders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 04:39
Employees of Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel, adjust their protective gear at a special centre that prepares bodies of Jews who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel March 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Employees of Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel, adjust their protective gear at a special centre that prepares bodies of Jews who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel March 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) gave 160 emergency medical kits to the United Hatzalah of Israel, which operates medical services in the country, according to a Monday press release from the organization. 
“As the morbidity rate in Israel continues to rise and the country heads toward what some are calling a third wave of the virus, this donation will serve our volunteers and the organization in helping to combat the virus and continue to provide fast and free medical care to all those in need in Israel, regardless of race, religion, or nationality,” said President and Founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer. 
The IFCJ also donated personal protection equipment, such as suits and communication devices for use by first responders. 
“The equipment that I received from The Fellowship is invaluable. I now have the medical gear and personal protection equipment that I need to go out and save lives and help combat the spread of coronavirus. Wherever I go I will be taking this equipment with me and using it to help others. My daughter says it makes me look like a superhero,” said Yocheved Bienenstock, a volunteer EMT. 
The donation of the equipment was praised by Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of IFCJ. 
"It’s a great honor to be able to provide these kits. What you are doing is so meaningful, impactful, and powerful. As we all work to get through this crisis, you have one of the most important jobs in Israel,” Eckstein said. 
“The fact that you are here and have done your part through your training to arrive at this point where you receive your medical equipment means that you are now ready to save lives. That is meaningful especially today on Hanukkah. It’s truly worthy of the blessing of Shehecheyanu V’Kiyimanu V’Higiyanu Lzman Hazeh. We are proud that you will now be partners with us in saving lives,” she added. 


Tags international fellowship of christians and jews Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by