The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Irish Embassy tweets anger at 2010 Mossad operation

The Irish Twitter account @EmbassyTLV said that they do not consider a Shin Bet report on Palestinian NGOs linked to terrorism, indictments of the groups’ members, or media reports to be evidence.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 09:12

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 09:13
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Ireland distrusts Israel because its passports were used in a 2010 Mossad operation, the Irish Embassy in Israel tweeted late Sunday night.
The embassy’s official Twitter account responded to a tweet by someone named Teresa, who in turn was responding to a Jerusalem Post article reporting that Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Israel has not shown him proof that six Palestinian NGOs banned by Israel deserve their terrorist designation. 
Teresa argued that Ireland should believe Israel, because the countries have diplomatic ties, and suspend donations to those organizations.
Shortly after midnight, the Irish twitter account @EmbassyTLV said in response that they do not consider a Shin Bet report, indictments of the groups’ members or media reports to be evidence.
The tweet was deleted several hours later.
“Diplomatic relations might count for something, but if they have been abused to forge our passports for use in assassinations, it might be understandable that trust could be affected,” the Irish Embassy stated.
The Irish Embassy in Israel Twitter account claims diplomatic relations with Israel are bad due to Mossad use of Irish passports in 2010 (credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT) The Irish Embassy in Israel Twitter account claims diplomatic relations with Israel are bad due to Mossad use of Irish passports in 2010 (credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
The passport forging referred to the 2010 Mossad killing of Hamas commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in a hotel room in Dubai. Ten years later, the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations with Israel, despite its anger at the attack in its territory, and France, Germany, the UK and Australia, the other countries whose passports Mossad agents used, have excellent relations with Israel.
Two weeks ago, Israel designated six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations, due to their demonstrated ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Among the pieces of evidence provided publicly was video of senior NGO officials participating in an event mourning a senior PFLP member, in a room adorned with the terrorist organization’s banners; senior financial officials of one of the organizations was indicted for planning the bombing that killed 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb in 2019. 
Two of the NGOs, Al-Haq and Adameer, receive funding from Ireland.
Last week, Coveney said: “We have not gotten any credible evidence to link the NGOs to terrorism, certainly not that I have seen...We have very robust systems of knowing where our money is spent and how it is spent.” 


Tags diplomacy ireland NGO terror funding
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by