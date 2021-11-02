Israel hasn’t given us evidence linking NGOs to terror, Irish FM says

Israel hasn’t shown Ireland or the European Union credible evidence to prove that there is substance behind its decision last week to designate six Palestinian nongovernmental groups as terror entities , Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

“We have asked for, as has the EU, the evidence basis for designating those NGOs,” he explained as he sat with the paper in the Inbal Hotel, just before heading to meet with President Isaac Herzog.

But “we have not gotten any credible evidence to link the NGOs to terrorism, certainly not that I have seen,” said Coveney who has also served as his country’s defense minister since 2020.

The issue is high on his agenda, during his two-day visit to Israel. It is his fifth such trip since he became foreign minister in 2017.

The tall blunt-speaking diplomat is quick to describe himself as a friend of the Jewish state, but one who does not hesitate to criticize it on issues of disagreement such as the NGO terror labeling. In this instance the concern is personal, because Ireland provides funding to two of the NGOs targeted by Israel: Al-Haq and Addameer.

“We have very robust systems of knowing where our money is spent and how it is spent,” Coveney explained, adding that the two groups had passed inspection by his government.

A child waves a flag as demonstrators take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, in Ramallah in the West Bank September 8, 2021. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

The document Israel has provided to Ireland did not make the case for such a charge, so more evidence is needed, he said.

“This isn’t the case of us accusing Israel of anything; we simply are asking the question,” Coveney said.

“Two organizations that we provide modest funding to and who are representing people predominantly in occupied territory in the West Bank have been now designated as effectively supporting terrorist organizations, and we would like to see the evidence base for that,” Coveney explained.

Should the charge be proven to be correct, he said, Ireland “would act on that right away… I would never allow Irish taxpayer’s money to [go toward] supporting terrorism or violence or inciting to violence.”

It is important for democratic countries like Israel to support civil society, Coveney said.

“Any functioning democracy in my view has to facilitate that civil society space of active criticism and sometimes protest,” Coveney explained.

“We fund lots of NGOs who are very critical of me and are very critical of the Irish government. That is what NGOs do. They shake things up. They ask hard questions. They lobby on certain issues and they often protect minorities and people who can’t protect themselves,” Coveney added.

He is expected to raise the matter when he meets on Wednesday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The leading diplomats from their respective countries are also expected to discuss the Civil Administration’s decision last week to advance plans for 3,130 settler homes, a move that Coveney has opposed, as has the European Union.

“This has been a source of friction between Ireland and Israel and the EU and Israel,” he said, adding that most of the international community is opposed to settlement activity which it holds to be both illegal under international law and a stumbling block to a two-state resolution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

“That is the view of the vast majority of countries in the world,” Coveney said, adding that “Ireland just articulates it, perhaps more often than others.”

It’s not possible, he said, to build trust between Israelis and Palestinians in a way that would lead to a “structured dialogue for a peace” when more and more settlement homes are being built often in “very strategic locations that cut off Palestinian communities from each other.”

Such activity, he said, makes the “future two-state solution looks like a more and more remote and an unviable possibility,” he added.

“That is why I and the EU and many others have expressed real concern” about Israel’s decision to advance over 3,000 settler homes. “It sends a terrible signal to the international community about Israel’s intentions,” he added.

Coveney also spoke of the impact peace would have on Ireland’s position on issues such as Jerusalem. He speculated that his county could relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, but only once the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was resolved.

“We think the appropriate place for our embassy is in Tel Aviv,” he said. “If that changes in the future I hope that we will be able to consider that [relocating the embassy to Jerusalem] and it won’t be considered a controversial decision by anyone because we will have a peace agreement that will have settled a lot of outstanding issues with relation to Jerusalem.”

Coveney said that when he meets with Palestinian officials, as he intends to do on Wednesday in Ramallah, he also brings up his opposition to the Palestinian Authority ’s practice of providing monthly financial stipends to terrorists and their family members, in what Israel dubs as “pay-for-slay.”

“I have been quite direct with the Palestinians on this issue,” Coveney said.

“Facilitating a financial reward for someone who committed a crime and is in prison is something that I believe the PA should actively change,” Coveney explained.

“Certainly there shouldn’t be a financial reward for crimes,” and “I have advised and encouraged the PA to move away from that,” Coveney added.

Iran will also be on the agenda when Coveney meets with Lapid. Israel has opposed a push by the administration of US President Joe Biden to revive the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the Trump administration exited in 2018. It was signed between Tehran and six world powers – US, Russia, China, France, UK and Germany. Israel has argued that it did not halt Iran’s nuclear pursuit and that it enabled the Islamic Republic to embolden its regional aggression.

The other world powers, and now the Biden administration, believe that it remains the best vehicle to stop Iran from producing atomic weapons.

Third party talks led by the EU to revive the deal have faltered, and in the interim Iran has inched closer to the point where it could produce a nuclear bomb.

Coveney said his country has a critical role to play in reviving the deal, which it supports.

In January 2021 Ireland began a two year term on the 15-member UN Security Council. It was appointed facilitator for UNSC Resolution 2231, under which the Council endorsed the JCPOA.

“In that role we are continuing to try to bring parties together in Vienna to find agreement. We believe that if agreement can be found, that makes a positive contribution to stability,” Coveney said.

If the deal is not revived and “Iran were to develop the capacity for a nuclear weapon, that creates very significant instability in the region and also more than likely proliferation in terms of other countries wanting to develop nuclear capacity in response, i.e., Saudi Arabia,” Coveney said, adding that therefore the stakes were high.

“These are dangerous times, not the least for Israel, because they of course are watching this very closely and are very skeptical of the JCPOA process. I understand that, I have spoken to Israeli ministers many times on that issue,” the Irish diplomat said.

He did acknowledge that the delay in the talks, which are set to resume in November, has been problematic.

“There is a real time consideration here,” he said. “Iran is developing their nuclear capacity outside of what was agreed in the JCPOA. They are no longer anywhere close to compliance with what was agreed.

“Of course the JCPOA is not in place, which is the problem.

“At some point in time the countries that are committed to making the JCPOA work, will question whether it can do the job it was designed to do any longer if Iran continues to move away from that compliance, and move toward developing the capacity for a nuclear weapon,” Coveney said.

At present Iran has enriched uranium to 60% purity, Coveney mentioned. What is needed is robust and transparent International Atomic Energy Agency inspections and for “Iran to stop their investment in nuclear capacity” and “to comply with the spirit and the letter of the JCPOA,” he added.

“But that has to be agreed and negotiated,” he added. “The new Iranian government has indicated that they will come back to Vienna for negotiations in the next few weeks; that is welcome, but that is just getting people into a room,” he said.

The real test is whether or not progress can be made once the talks resume, he said.

“There is all sorts of uncertainty around the current negotiations, we know that, Ireland and the EU and the US and many others agree, including Russia, that it is still worth pursuing an agreement on the JCPOA, because we think the prize is a significant one” should the deal be revived, he said.

“Does it solve all issues that relate to Iran? no it doesn’t. Is it better to have in place, than not to have in place? yes we think so,” Coveney concluded.