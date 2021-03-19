Israel archives to be digitalized and made accessible to all citizens

The city has never taken on such a project before, and the archive renovations will cost millions of shekels. The project will be under the guidance and tutelage of the director of state archives, Ruthi Abramovich.

The archives will be newly labeled and scanned, so that they can be digitally accessed. Citizens will also be able to order archives and view them physically in modernized file rooms.

The archives will contain materials dating to over 400 years old, which will be preserved in optimal conditions.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion announced, "The municipal archive is a first-class resource and we should treat it accordingly! "After years of outdated working methods, the Jerusalem Municipality is leading a revolution in the city's archives, in favor of preserving documents and servicing those interested in the information."

The importance of a proper archival system cannot be stressed better than former prime minister Yigal Allon once said: "If a nation does not respect its past, its present is poor, and its future is shrouded in fog."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}