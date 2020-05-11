The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel-Asia Center fellowship secures $185 million for Israeli economy

"We are proud to see how the Israel-Asia Center has not only strengthened the relationship between the future leaders of Israel and Asia, but has also directly supported the Israeli economy."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 14:17
A demo of IAI's UV-C sterilization technology on a cargo aircraft at the company's facilities (photo credit: IAI)
A demo of IAI's UV-C sterilization technology on a cargo aircraft at the company's facilities
(photo credit: IAI)
Alumni of the Israel-Asia Center’s Israel-Asia Leaders Fellowship secured over $185 million to be funneled into the Israeli economy from Asian markets.
The bulk of the money ($163 million) - stemming from markets such as Singapore, India, China and Japan - will mainly be pumped into Israeli industries specializing in information and communications technology (ICT), cybersecurity, agricultural technology, healthcare and medical technology.
The rest ($22 million), will be attributed to direct sales coming from Israeli companies in pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail and ICT, heading for China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.
All the data presented to the Asian markets was collected and conducted by the Israel-Asia Center.
“This is exactly the kind of ripple effect we set out to achieve when we first started out with this program. We are proud to see how the Israel-Asia Center has not only strengthened the relationship between the future leaders of Israel and Asia, but has also directly supported the Israeli economy in such a meaningful way," said Israel-Asia Center founder and executive director, Rebecca Zeffert said.
She added, "We are living in a new global reality - an Asian Century - driven by Asian economies, markets, increasingly Asian ideals, cultures, demographics and needs. And over the next year, given the downturn in the economy due to Covid-19, our work in helping to connect Israel with Asia’s economic powerhouses has never been more vital.”


