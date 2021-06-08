Israel elected to join United Nations Economic and Social Council

Israel received over two-thirds of the UN members' vote, with 154 countries supporting its candidacy for the Group of Western European and Other Countries (WEOG) regional bloc.

“Choosing Israel to serve on ECOSOC is a recognition of our innovation and creativity, which serves to benefit all nations of the world, as well as evidence of our diplomatic efforts throughout the international community,” Israel's Ambassador to the UN and the United States Gilad Erdan said.

As one of only 54 members in the ECOSOC (out of the 193 UN member nations), Israel will be able to vote, propose discussions, and spearhead initiatives to promote global solutions to economic growth, humanitarian issues and a more sustainable world.

The UN's three main bodies are the Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the ECOSOC, which approves plans of actions by committees including the Committee on the Status of Women, the Statistics Committee, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, the Committee on Drugs, the Population and Development Committee, the Forestry Forum, etc.

“I will continue to lead the State of Israel to further achievements and to expand cooperation efforts at the UN, despite efforts by the Palestinians and their supporters,” Erdan said of his intentions to see Israel's influence in the UN continue to progress despite the recent flare-up in antisemitism and anti-Zionism in the wake of the Israel-Gaza fighting last month.

