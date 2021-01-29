Israel Philharmonic releases Tu Bishvat outdoor video celebrating nature

As the Tu Bishvat holiday began on January 27 at sundown, celebrating the new year of the trees, many in Israel found a way to celebrate it, even as the country is under its third full lockdown.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic , the cultural world had to reinvent itself and find ways to continue its activities, mostly in virtual settings.

Israel's Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) decided to take the step earlier in the pandemic by performing free-online concerts, and on the occasion of Tu Bishvat, released an outdoor minute-video on social media celebrating nature and showing the "breathtaking landscapes of Israel."

The musicians are playing a pair of short pieces, arranged by the IPO musician Yuval Shapiro.



Shared on the Facebook page of the American Friends of Israel's Philharmonic Orchestra, the group addressed their public directly, inviting them to join with them in this experience.

"Here at the Israel Philharmonic, music is in our nature, and performing, especially outdoors, helps connect us to the natural world.



"We hope listening can help you do the same on this Jewish Day of the Trees. Watch and share with your friends and family below!"