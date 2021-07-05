The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Security Prize awarded to four classified projects

The awards were for projects and activities that contributed to the security of the state and the preservation of strength and qualitative edge on the battlefield, technologically and operationally.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 5, 2021 13:04
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin are seen awarding the Israel Security Prize to an unidentified individual at the President's Residence, on July 5, 2021. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin are seen awarding the Israel Security Prize to an unidentified individual at the President's Residence, on July 5, 2021.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Four classified defense projects by the Mossad spy agency, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), IDF,  Defense Ministry’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (MAFAT) and Israeli defense companies have been awarded Israel’s top security prize.
The ceremony took place on Monday at the President’s Residence and the awards were presented by outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen.(res.) Amir Eshel.
The awards were for outstanding projects and programs that have contributed to the security of the State of Israel and to its qualitative edge. 
According to the ministry, “in an exceptional move,” Gantz approved awarding four awards instead of three this year.
One project by the IDF’s Unit 8200 in the Intelligence Division developed a “unique, groundbreaking and exceptional intelligence accessibility” for the intelligence community. The project led to a “significant” leap in capabilities, the Defense Ministry said.
The award was also given to the IDF’s C4I Corps, the Shin Bet, the Defense Ministry, National Cyber Division, the Mossad and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate for a cyber defense project. The project was designed to provide cyber defense while developing customized technological capabilities against threats of cyberattacks.
Another project, by MAFAT, the Air Force, Rafael and IAI provided the military with “innovative solutions.” During the project, which lasted over a decade, developers faced unprecedented “technical knowledge gaps” and had to deal with uncertainty as there was no precedent to build upon. 
Another winner of the award was a project done by MAFAT, Unit 81 in the IDF’s Intelligence Division, Mossad, air force, Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries. The project was able to provide the IDF with a “professional, unique and significant capability.”
“Giving this ability to the IDF stemmed from breakthroughs, unique and dedicated developments while demonstrating daring, vision, determination and creativity as a result of hard work and integration of all parties involved,” said the ministry.
MAFAT, which works with the IDF and civilian companies and engages in extensive cooperation with many countries around the world, is critical in providing the technology that makes it possible for the IDF to outflank its enemies in all areas.
Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, who has presented the award every year for the past seven years, noted his appreciation for the “sophisticated systems” and developments by those whose activity “is done, naturally, away from the spotlight and from public knowledge.”
“The man behind the system is the foundation and the main thing. Without it, even the most innovative technological development cannot protect us,” Rivlin said, adding that while the citizens of Israel “may not know how much gratitude they owe to the award winners for their work, believe me-they feel it.”
At the ceremony Gantz said the prizes were examples of cooperation between security bodies and that Israel must have a strong military because it’s enemies are also getting stronger.
The defense minister said that he turned to defense industries for solutions for IDF special missions “more than once” in the past year. 
“We saw their benefits during Operation Guardian of the Walls – the precision and unprecedented intelligence employed during an operation that minimized harm to uninvolved civilians when comparing to the extent of the aerial operations. The targeting of terrorists was effective and powerful,” he said.
According to Gantz, “these days, the entire Middle East is on the verge of an arms race, particularly if Iran continues to advance towards the nuclear threshold. We are vigilant In the face of all these threats. Our defense systems, most of which were developed in Israel, are deployed and our intelligence works at all times to identify threats and targets.”
Israel, Gantz warned, “is fully aware of what is happening in the region and our policy is unequivocal: we will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty. Not by incendiary balloons or rockets, or by any other means pursued by Iran and its affiliates. We will respond powerfully, based on our needs and at the right time for us….We operate at all times, by a variety of means and in close coordination with our allies, especially the United States. We will cooperate with anyone who wants to bring stability and peace to the region."
Thanking the recipients, he said that they were able to defend the State of Israel against various threats in different fronts, “threats that sometimes the public, who sleep well at night, did not even know existed.”
The award has been presented each year for over 60 years to people and projects based on technological achievements which have made a significant contribution to the country’s security and provide unique operational responses. It is named after Elijah Golomb, the commander of Israel’s pre-state Hagana militia.


Tags Defense Ministry IDF Mossad Shin Bet technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by