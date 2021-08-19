Israel takes part in multinational Capture the Flag cyber drill

IDF troops from the Joint Cyber Defense Division (JCDD) took part in an international Capture the Flag (CTF) cyber tournament for the second year in a row.

Hosted by US Army Cyber, some 45 Israeli troops from the JCDD division took part in the multinational exercise along with another 300 troops from over 10 countries including Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

The competitors were split into 40 teams, while the Israeli contingent was split into nine teams, including the NBA-inspired Grizzlies, Wizards, Warriors, Rockets, Raptors, Mavericks.

“This was a great way to train our people in a new environment that they are not used to, and take their skills and test them in a new environment,” said Lt.-Col. O, a senior officer in the JCDD, to The Jerusalem Post. “It’s four to five hours where your mind is tested in the most extreme way in order to find new challenges.”

The JCDD, Lt.-Col. O said, is responsible for screening, recruiting, training, and deploying cyber specialists across the IDF - be it the Air Force, Navy, or Ground Forces.

“We give them tools, knowledge, experience and are responsible for their military careers,” he said, adding that taking part in the tournament was Israel's way to present its cyber core.

IDF soldiers compete in a multinational Capture the Flag cyber drill (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“These are top of the art IDF cyber experts, both men and women from all services. They wore different colored uniforms and berets but they all spoke the same language.”

The drill was all about speed, as the competitors had to find both the problem and the solution before the other teams beat them to it.

It was like “an advanced arcade arena where people want to score a lot of points in a short amount of time...they kept seeing many locks and they had to find the right lock to open the right door and then invent the right key to open that door,” the officer said.

“We wanted to show our strengths,” he said, adding that “we all understood it was a tournament. It was about thinking outside the box and coming up with solutions.”

Everyone was aware that Israel is a strong cyber power with a strong sophisticated military technology, according to the officer.

An Asian country finished in first, however, and Israel came in second.

With cyber threats increasing against Israel on an almost daily basis, troops from the JCDD have been working to monitor, identify, thwart and mitigate them. The JCDD is also responsible for the construction and defense of IDF architecture and networks against cyber threats.

While it is not the army's responsibility to protect civilian networks from such attacks, the IDF will intervene if needed.

“If the Iranians attack Israel’s grid tomorrow morning, the IDF is not responsible to engage with the civilian cyber domain. At the same time, the military must support the national assignment,” the officer said. He pointed out the fires in the Jerusalem hills this week, where an Air Force Super Hercules took part in the firefighting effort.

"Troops in the JCDD have the ability to spot the anomaly in this unique picture," Lt.-Col.O said. He added that they have the ability to understand if in a long binary code a specific one or zero is in the wrong place, and why.

"They have the skills of the programmer, the cyber developer,” he said. “They need to know if it's a malicious attack or a mistake.”