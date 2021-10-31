Israel to advance plans for 1,303 Palestinian West Bank homes

The Civil Administration is set to advance plans for 1,303 Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank on Monday morning.

The plans are part of a series of gestures Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government has made to the Palestinians.

Out of the projects, only 170 homes in Khirbet Abdallah Younas near Jenin, are expected to receive final approval.

The other plans that will be advanced include 270 homes in Al-Ma’assara village in the Bethlehem area, 233 homes in Almasqufa in the Tulkarm area and 200 in Dkeika in the South Hebron Hills.

In addition, the council will also debate plans in the Jenin area for 160 homes in Abba a-Sharqiya and 270 in Bir al-Basha.

A BUILDING SITE in Efrat. All of the projects that have been approved for Area C’s Jewish sector are on land that has already been slated for expansion of existing communities. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

The advancement of Palestinian building in Area C has been linked to last week's Higher Planning Council meeting to advance plans for 3,130 settler homes . Separately, the Construction and Housing Ministry published tenders for 1,355 Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria.

The council's advancement of Palestinian building reflects only a fraction of the housing construction needed.

Right-wing politicians and setters leaders have opposed the advancement of Palestinian homes in Area C, which is under Israeli military and civilian rule. Right-wing politicians have held that Area C should be part of Israel's sovereign borders and that Palestinian housing in that area helps ensure that the territory would be part of a future Palestinian state.

The international community, which believes that settlement building in Area C prevents its inclusion in the borders of a future Palestinian state, has condemned Israeli settlement plans.

On Friday, European Union spokesman Peter Stano said "settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between the parties.

"The European Union has consistently made clear that it is strongly opposed to the expansion of settlements and will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties.

"We renew our call upon the government of Israel to reverse these steps which are completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, to halt settlement construction and to focus on furthering meaningful re-engagement between the parties, advancing confidence-building measures and improving living conditions for ordinary people, which are urgently needed," Stano said.