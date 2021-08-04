The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to UNSC: Halt Iran's brazen ship attacks

Israeli ambassador to the US and UN wrote to the United Nations Security Council, calling for sanctions on Tehran and warning of the regime's developing drone technology.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 4, 2021 08:57
The Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime that was attacked off Oman coast as seen in Cape Town, South Africa, January 2, 2016 in this picture obtained from ship tracker website, MarineTraffic.com. (photo credit: JOHAN VICTOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime that was attacked off Oman coast as seen in Cape Town, South Africa, January 2, 2016 in this picture obtained from ship tracker website, MarineTraffic.com.
(photo credit: JOHAN VICTOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must sanction Tehran for its maritime terrorism, Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Tuesday in a letter he wrote to the UNSC, in which he highlighted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) development of drone technology.
"The Security Council must take all necessary measures to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for its repeated and unrestrained gross violations of international law," Erdan wrote.
He spoke out after Israel and the United States charged that Iran is behind the drone attack which occurred Thursday against the Mercer Street ship, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime Ltd.
A British captain and a Romanian crew member were killed.
Britain, Romania, and Liberia also wrote letters to the UNSC, stating that it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to attack the ship as it said off the coast of Oman.
"This attack disrupted and posed a risk to the safety and security of international shipping and was a clear violation of international law," the countries stated.
"This act must be condemned by the international community," they added.
Diplomats have said Britain was expected to raise the issue in a closed-door Security Council meeting in the coming days. The council is also due to discuss maritime security in a public meeting on Monday chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is council president for August.
The countries spoke out as Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.
Two sources identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen tanker Asphalt Princess in an area in the Arabian Sea leading to the Strait of Hormuz,  through which about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil exports flow.
Iran has rejected both maritime allegations.
Erdan told the UNSC in his letter that "Iran’s repeated brazen and murderous actions – which constitute grave violations of the United Nations Charter and of international law more generally – serve not only to threaten the safety of international shipping and navigation and disrupt international trade but to further destabilize a highly volatile region. 
"The Security Council should not sit idly by in the face of such violations by Iran or by the terrorist organizations throughout the region that serve as its proxies."
It is particularly important, he noted, to highlight the role that the IRGC has played "in sowing violence and destruction in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world."
The IRGC, he wrote, "is the main sponsor of terrorist groups and militias throughout the region. 
"Over time, the IRGC has developed dangerous and precise weaponry, such as attack drones and long-range missiles, which it uses against civilians and civilian objects in countries across the region, whether directly or by means of the terrorist groups the IRGC sponsors and supports."
He then highlighted past Iranian maritime attacks this year including on the Israeli-owned vessels the Helios Ray in February and the Hyperion Ray in April. The CSAV Tyndall, previously owned by an Israeli was attacked in June.
Reuters contributed to this report. 


