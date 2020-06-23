Israel tops 5,000 coronavirus patients – 377 newly infected in last day

There are more than 5,000 Israelis sick with the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry reported. If the rate of infection - which holds at about 8% per day - continues, then Israel could have around 10,000 coronavirus patients by early July, according to a report by the IDF Intelligence Unit.The Ministry of Health reported that 377 new patients were infected in the last 24 hours - bringing the total number of active cases to 5,127. So far, 21,246 Israelis have been infected.coronavirus, some 21,969 are in isolation and 216 schools are closed. Remember, middle and high schools ended anyway. Preschools and elementary schools finish on June 30.The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is overseen by the IDF Military Intelligence Division in cooperation with the Health Ministry, released a new report on Tuesday that reviewed technology opportunities for tracking coronavirus patients and stopping the infection chain.Epidemiological investigations have proved essential internationally for curtailing the spread of the virus.The report highlights the opportunity to use a voluntary app that the users downloads and lets them know if they have been in close proximity with a sick patient. In Israel, the Health Ministry developed Magen. Recent reports indicate Magen 2 is in development, which would operate using Bluetooth technology.Another idea is to use a QR code at businesses or other establishments. The code would be scanned on entry. This is recommended, the report said, since most infection occurs in closed spaces. Other options include surveys or asking sick patients to reveal their location history in their phones once a diagnosis is made. The government is meant to debate use of Shin Bet surveillance next week. The security agency does not want to be involved in patient tracking but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for its support to help stop the coronavirus spread.Based on the number of tests taken yesterday (12,970), the percentage of people testing positive is around 2.9%.As of Tuesday morning, 42 people are in serious condition. The locations with the highest number of infections continue to be Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv. The Education Ministry reported 789 students and faculty members are sick with