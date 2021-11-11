Israel, UAE, Bahrain and US hold joint drill in Red Sea

Israel is taking part in a multilateral maritime security drill in the Red Sea along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and US Naval Forces Central Command’s ( NAVCENT ).

The five-day drill includes at-sea training aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland focused on visit, board, search and seizure tactics.

“The training will enhance interoperability between participating forces' maritime interdiction teams,” read a statement by NAVCENT.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The drill marks the first time that Israel publicly trains with the UAE and Bahrain and comes as a result of the transfer of the responsibility for Israel from the US Europe Command (EUCOM) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The US 5th Fleet’s area of operations encompasses some 2.5 million square miles and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean, and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb.

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017. (credit: AHMAD MASOOD/REUTERS)

With Israel’s addition, the region now comprises 21 countries.

"It is exciting to see US forces training with regional partners to enhance our collective maritime security capabilities," said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. "Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability."

The IDF is also finishing a two-week-long drill with 500 troops NAVCENT’s 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

The American delegation includes a logistics battalion detachment, an infantry rifle company, a light armored reconnaissance company, and a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platoon.

IDF troops from the Maglan commando unit and from the Lotar anti-terrorism unit as well as from the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders are taking part.

The two-week-long drill includes scenarios in urban terrain, infantry live-firing, HIMARS live-fire, and rapid maneuvering training and more. It also saw forces hold discussions on various topics such as engineering, medical and explosive ordinance disposal.