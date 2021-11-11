The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, UAE, Bahrain and US hold joint drill in Red Sea

Israel, UAE, Bahrain and the US Navy are holding a multilateral maritime drill in the Red Sea.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 13:59

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 14:01
Israeli Navy holds joint security patrol with US 5th fleet (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Navy holds joint security patrol with US 5th fleet
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel is taking part in a multilateral maritime security drill in the Red Sea along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT).
The five-day drill includes at-sea training aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland focused on visit, board, search and seizure tactics. 
“The training will enhance interoperability between participating forces' maritime interdiction teams,” read a statement by NAVCENT.
The drill marks the first time that Israel publicly trains with the UAE and Bahrain and comes as a result of the transfer of the responsibility for Israel from the US Europe Command (EUCOM) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
The US 5th Fleet’s area of operations encompasses some 2.5 million square miles and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean, and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb. 
The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017. (credit: AHMAD MASOOD/REUTERS)The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017. (credit: AHMAD MASOOD/REUTERS)
With Israel’s addition, the region now comprises 21 countries.
"It is exciting to see US forces training with regional partners to enhance our collective maritime security capabilities," said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. "Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability."
The IDF is also finishing a two-week-long drill with 500 troops NAVCENT’s 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.
The American delegation includes a logistics battalion detachment, an infantry rifle company, a light armored reconnaissance company, and a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platoon.
IDF troops from the Maglan commando unit and from the Lotar anti-terrorism unit as well as from the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders are taking part.
The two-week-long drill includes scenarios in urban terrain, infantry live-firing, HIMARS live-fire, and rapid maneuvering training and more. It also saw forces hold discussions on various topics such as engineering, medical and explosive ordinance disposal.


Tags Israel UAE US Navy red sea bahrain Drill exercise
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by