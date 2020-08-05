Israeli aid should be on ground in Lebanon, regional policies prevent it

Within hours of the explosion the tore apart Beirut and killed a hundred and injured 4,000 Israel was prepared to support Lebanon in its time of need. Lebanon and Israel are not just neighbors but the countries share many commonalities. The architecture and design of the port cities are rooted in the 1940s and 1950s. The coastline is the same and the people of Beirut, like Israel’s Tel Aviv are open-minded and progressive. But the policies of the government of Lebanon appear to have prevented immediate aid or support reaching Lebanon. Israel has extensive experience in search and rescue and disaster relief. Israel has pioneered the use of technology to aid in disasters as well, part of the overall technological innovations in the Home Front command. These technologies and abilities have been learned from Israel’s experience assisting Haiti in 2010 during the earthquake and also in Japan in 2012 after the 15-meter tsunami disabled the Fukushima Daicchi reactors. Israel has also sent aid to Napal, the Philipines in Mexico during disasters. In interviews, I conducted over the last years the Home Front Command described its new technological innovations to help map and locate survivors after a disaster. Israel has already been recognized for offering support to Lebanon. But Lebanon’s authorities have been slow to respond. This is despite the fact that Israel’s hospitals in the north are a short trip from Beirut. Israel’s hospitals in the north have experience working with wounded from Syria in the past. During the Syrian civil war Israel provided help to thousands of people from Syria, many wounded in Syria’s south. This included transfers to hospital and aid at the border. This was Operation Good Neighbor and it was successful. Israel also facilitated the transfer of the White Helmets aid workers from southern Syria to Jordan as Good Neighbor was wound down in 2018. In October 2018, Israel also aided Jordan in search and rescue during a fatal flood. Israeli helicopters provided the support. They assisted in rescuing Jordanian children. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Israel upholds the highest standards of assistance and is willing to aid civilians anywhere, from Africa to Iraq, including states like Lebanon that Israel does not have relations with. Israeli aid organizations have also helped to bring people from countries in the region that need life-saving surgery, such as heart surgery for Iraqi children. I’ve met several of those families, including Kurds from northern Iraq, who received that aid over the years. I’ve also seen what Israel’s search and rescue teams are capable of in the field during drills to help bring people out of collapsed houses. According to the IDF Israel has provided aid to almost thirty countries during disasters. This goes back to 1953 in Greece and includes also operations in 2004 to help in Egypt, in 1998 in Kenya, in 2011 in Turkey and in 1992 in Croatia, among others. Israel has thus deployed support globally. It stands to reason that Israel could be of assistance in Lebanon and every hour that Lebanese authorities did not agree to Israel’s support or facilitate an aid mission therefore passed up a unique opportunity. The reason Lebanese authorities remained silent in the morning hours of August 5 regarding Israel’s offers is likely due to Hezbollah’s stranglehold on Lebanon. The movement which vows to destroy Israel with Iran’s backing, poses as defending Lebanon but when it comes to actually helping the thousands of Lebanese killed and wounded Hezbollah’s billions of dollars it siphons from the Lebanese economy are not there to provide search and rescue. Instead, Hezbollah is blocking Lebanon from the support it needs in time off economic crisis, in time of COVID-19 and now in time of the latest disaster. This short-sighted approach illustrates the mirror image of the current work that two leading Israeli defense companies are doing with a company in Abu Dhabi. This cooperation against COVID-19 is a milestone and it was announced in July. Over the last several months the UAE also sent aid to Israel on two flights. This partnership illustrates what Israel and regional countries are capable of, even in the absence of direct relations which Israel lacks with the UAE and other Gulf states. Lebanon would be a natural place for Israel to provide humanitarian support. Unlike Syria, which is destroyed by civil war, Lebanon’s southern neighbor is a hi-tech giant with the capabilities to aid in times of explosions like the one in Beirut. It appears, at least a day after the explosion, that the ability to rapidly support Lebanon easily has many hurdles due to Lebanon’s fractured politics and inability to put politics aside in favor of average people.