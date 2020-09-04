The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli-American citizen can be extradited to US to face fraud charges

Aryeh Greenes fled to Israel nearly a decade ago after being charged in US District Court in Los Angeles with bank fraud.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 06:34
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A man with Israeli and American citizenship can be extradited to the United States to face charges in connection with a $33 million bank fraud, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
Aryeh Greenes fled to Israel nearly a decade ago after being charged in US District Court in Los Angeles with bank fraud and making false statements in loan applications between 2004 and 2008, according to the FBI, which identifies Greenes as a rabbi.
Aviv Mizrahi, who also goes by Aviv Shoham Schwartz, also is accused of the fraud and relocated to Israel several years before Greenes, the FBI believes.
Greenes was the chief financial officer of several of Mizrahi’s electronic wholesaling businesses, according to the FBI, and they allegedly used fake financial records to obtain credit from multiple banks.
If convicted Greenes, who is in his early 60s, faces a prison term that would keep him incarcerated for the rest of his life. Mizrahi is in his late 50s.


