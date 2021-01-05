The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli and Moroccan ministers are starting a 'beautiful friendship'

Jazouli and Akunis spoke of strengthening the ties between the two countries, and invited each other for a visit. Both said they were "excited" to speak to each other, and hopeful about the future.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 5, 2021 00:04
A screenshot of the conversation between Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Mohcine Jazouli, Morrocco's Minister Delegate for Cooperation and Expatriates, January 4, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
A screenshot of the conversation between Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Mohcine Jazouli, Morrocco's Minister Delegate for Cooperation and Expatriates, January 4, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Morrocco's Minister Delegate for Cooperation and Expatriates Mohcine Jazouli are equivalents of each other's positions in the respective governments, and they finally spoke for the first time, thanks to Israel and Morocco's normalization deal.
Jazouli and Akunis spoke of strengthening the ties between the two countries, and invited each other for a visit. Both said they were "excited" to speak to each other, and hopeful about the future.  
Morocco established normalization ties with Israel in December, bringing Morocco into the fold, along with UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.
Back in November, Akunis visited the Save A Child’s Heart charity's facility at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, in honor of the normalization agreements.
As part of its effort to help children, the ministry has worked with the charity since 2010, and has rescued 1,600 children with cardiac issues in Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza and the PA, Syria, Morocco, and South Sudan.
They also discussed direct flights, and the tourism and economic fruitfulness that it will bring. "Morocco is a true partner with a great vision, and we are facing great achievements," Akunis assured.
At the event, Akunis said, "We are in an era of a new Middle East, an era replete with new and significant opportunities for us."
"At the beginning of the peace process we knew about the many Israeli tourists who come to Morocco every year, and following the normalization process we will be able to do wonderful things that will greatly contribute to both countries," said Jazouli.
Jazouli congratulated Israel's "rapid vaccination campaign," notably culminating with Israel vaccinating its one-millionth citizen on Friday.
As he told Jazouli: "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." The two promised to stay in touch.
Cody Levine contributed to this report.


