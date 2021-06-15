The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli black tomato wins top award at AgroMashov 2021

The AgroMashov exhibition is also celebrating 30 years of its events in Israel as a means of promoting Israeli agriculture.

JUNE 15, 2021 05:35
The award-winning Israeli black tomato. (photo credit: AGROMASHOV)
The award-winning Israeli black tomato.
(photo credit: AGROMASHOV)
A new Israeli black tomato from Gedera Seeds, near the Gaza border, was selected by judges at the AgroMashov 2021 Agriculture Exhibition as this year's top tomato, according to a press release from the municipality of Jerusalem on Monday.
The tomato, which was developed by residents near the Gaza Strip who have suffered from repeated rocket attacks and incendiary balloons, is noted for its distinct appearance and taste. The tomato was highlighted at AgroMashov 2021 in order to raise awareness and encourage consumers to buy local rather than imported tomatoes.
The tomato was developed by the Gedera Syngenta seed company, which is also known for other unique varieties of tomatoes, including a new sour-sweet strain. The black tomato has also been noted as being a favorite of Israeli chefs due to its size, texture, crispness and juiciness, and its infusion of anthocyanins, vitamins and minerals. 
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion remarked on the innovation of the tomato, saying while visiting the exhibition hall that "[he] was very impressed by the innovations presented...[and that] the city of Jerusalem is proud and happy to host the important exhibition."
Director-General of the Agriculture Ministry, Nahum Itzkowitz, also noted the significance of promoting Israeli produce, saying "local production is of great importance for maintaining food security. We as a country must maintain the production capacity of agriculture, improve productivity in agriculture, invest in R&D and innovation and ensure smart importation according to market conditions."
The AgroMashov exhibition is also celebrating 30 years of its events in Israel as a means of promoting Israeli agriculture.  


