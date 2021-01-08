The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli-Druze entrepreneur appears on Globes' '40 under 40' list

“While working at Carmel Medical Center, I found myself habitually listening to my patients’ voices to gauge the state of their health,” said Hassan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 19:52
Vocalis Health (photo credit: Courtesy)
Vocalis Health
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli-Druze co-founder of Vocalis Health Dr. Shady Hassan was named on Globes' "40 Under 40 List" for 2020.
After graduating from Technion Medical School, Hassan went into a career in internal medicine as a physician, where he worked at Carmel Medical Center in northern Israel.
Within his role at the hospital, Hassan combined his interest in medicine and technology, and spearheaded the implementation of a new Electronic Medical Record system throughout the hospital.
“While working at Carmel Medical Center, I found myself habitually listening to my patients’ voices to gauge the state of their health,” said Hassan. “I realized that if I could quantify the data available in a patient’s voice, I could help millions of patients. Advances in artificial intelligence and vocal analysis technology made this possible.”
After a decade as a physician, Hassan went on to found Vocalis Health, which designs technology solutions through vocal analysis, powered by AI, which can predict future health outcomes. Vocalis recently developed a solution using artificial intelligence to identify vocal biomarkers as a way of detecting COVID-19, establishing a relationship between certain vocal cues and pulmonary hypertension. They are currently developing the technology alongside the Mayo Clinic.
“We are extremely proud of Dr. Hassan for being recognized by Globes among a list of outstanding leaders within the Israeli tech ecosystem,” said Tal Wenderow, CEO of Vocalis Health, who founded the company alongside Hassan. “Under Dr. Hassan’s leadership, we are building a world-class team to disrupt the way care is delivered – with the ability to passively analyze voice to detect health issues early and help screen, manage and predict health more effectively.”  
Vocalis Health is the product of a recent merger between two early-stage Israeli health-tech companies: Beyond Verbal and Healthymize. The two companies joined forces in their shared pursuit of using the voice as a revolutionary tool in the health industry, with the ability to scale, be accessible and be passive.

Hillel Fuld contributed to this report.


Tags business technology Druze
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by