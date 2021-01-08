Israeli-Druze entrepreneur appears on Globes' '40 under 40' list

Israeli-Druze co-founder of Vocalis Health Dr. Shady Hassan was named on Globes' "40 Under 40 List" for 2020.After graduating from Technion Medical School, Hassan went into a career in internal medicine as a physician, where he worked at Carmel Medical Center in northern Israel. Within his role at the hospital, Hassan combined his interest in medicine and technology, and spearheaded the implementation of a new Electronic Medical Record system throughout the hospital.“While working at Carmel Medical Center, I found myself habitually listening to my patients’ voices to gauge the state of their health,” said Hassan. “I realized that if I could quantify the data available in a patient’s voice, I could help millions of patients. Advances in artificial intelligence and vocal analysis technology made this possible.” After a decade as a physician, Hassan went on to found Vocalis Health, which designs technology solutions through vocal analysis, powered by AI, which can predict future health outcomes. Vocalis recently developed a solution using artificial intelligence to identify vocal biomarkers as a way of detecting COVID-19, establishing a relationship between certain vocal cues and pulmonary hypertension. They are currently developing the technology alongside the Mayo Clinic.“We are extremely proud of Dr. Hassan for being recognized by Globes among a list of outstanding leaders within the Israeli tech ecosystem,” said Tal Wenderow, CEO of Vocalis Health, who founded the company alongside Hassan. “Under Dr. Hassan’s leadership, we are building a world-class team to disrupt the way care is delivered – with the ability to passively analyze voice to detect health issues early and help screen, manage and predict health more effectively.” Vocalis Health is the product of a recent merger between two early-stage Israeli health-tech companies: Beyond Verbal and Healthymize. The two companies joined forces in their shared pursuit of using the voice as a revolutionary tool in the health industry, with the ability to scale, be accessible and be passive.
Hillel Fuld contributed to this report.
