Israeli-Druze entrepreneur appears on Globes' '40 under 40' list

Israeli- Druze co-founder of Vocalis Health Dr. Shady Hassan was named on Globes' "40 Under 40 List" for 2020.After graduating from Technion Medical School, Hassan went into a career in internal medicine as a physician, where he worked at Carmel Medical Center in northern Israel.Within his role at the hospital, Hassan combined his interest in medicine and technology, and spearheaded the implementation of a new Electronic Medical Record system throughout the hospital.“While working at Carmel Medical Center, I found myself habitually listening to my patients’ voices to gauge the state of their health,” said Hassan. “I realized that if I could quantify the data available in a patient’s voice, I could help millions of patients. Advances in artificial intelligence and vocal analysis technology made this possible.”After a decade as a physician, Hassan went on to found Vocalis Health, which designs technology solutions through vocal analysis, powered by AI, which can predict future health outcomes. Vocalis recently developed a solution using artificial intelligence to identify vocal biomarkers as a way of detecting COVID-19, establishing a relationship between certain vocal cues and pulmonary hypertension. They are currently developing the technology alongside the Mayo Clinic “We are extremely proud of Dr. Hassan for being recognized by Globes among a list of outstanding leaders within the Israeli tech ecosystem,” said Tal Wenderow, CEO of Vocalis Health, who founded the company alongside Hassan. “Under Dr. Hassan’s leadership, we are building a world-class team to disrupt the way care is delivered – with the ability to passively analyze voice to detect health issues early and help screen, manage and predict health more effectively.”Vocalis Health is the product of a recent merger between two early-stage Israeli health-tech companies: Beyond Verbal and Healthymize. The two companies joined forces in their shared pursuit of using the voice as a revolutionary tool in the health industry, with the ability to scale, be accessible and be passive.Hillel Fuld contributed to this report.