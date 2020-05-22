The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli Embassy in Nigeria organizes aid for Muslims ahead of Eid al-Fitr

The initiative was carried out under the title "Love Your Neighbor As Yourself - From the Jewish Community to the Muslim Community in Nigeria."

By ALEX WINSTON  
MAY 22, 2020 11:01
Israeli Embassy of Nigeria, together with Chabad, organize the distribution of aid packages to the needy, May 2020 (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NIGERIA)
Israeli Embassy of Nigeria, together with Chabad, organize the distribution of aid packages to the needy, May 2020
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NIGERIA)
To mark the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria, together with Chabad and Nigeria's Jewish community, alongside several other organizations, donated hundreds of packages containing food and hygiene items to members of the Muslim communities in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Distributions were carried out in Internally displaced person (IDP) camps, orphanages and widow's shelters, according to the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria.
For the first time, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria Shimon Ben-Shoshan made a historic visit to the Abuja National Mosque in the country's capital, where the donation was given.
Israeli Ambassador Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Consul Yotam Kreiman and Chabad Rabbi Israel Uzan were warmly welcomed by Imam Sheikh Dr. Kabir Muhammad Adam who warmly acknowledged the contribution to the needy families.
The initiative was carried out under the title "Love Your Neighbor As Yourself - From the Jewish Community to the Muslim Community in Nigeria."
"During the visit of the IDP camps and the orphanage, I expressed my hope that the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, will be over soon," Ben-Shoshan wrote on the embassy's website. "I hope to witness a direction of the humanity’s efforts to resolve the challenges of climate change, poverty and the water crisis that affects us all.
"My staff and I would like to express our gratitude for this opportunity to give – as we feel we received so much more. Through the love, welcome, and appreciation we witness the open heart of the people of Nigeria."
The initiative was also part of a series of events to mark 60 years of official diplomatic relations between Israel and Nigeria.


