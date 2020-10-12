Israeli Innovation Fund launches wine series for UAE-Israel deal

The Israeli Innovation Fund (TIIF) launched a limited wine series to honor the Abraham Peace Accord between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain as the government unanimously approved them on Monday.During the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that this is the first peace agreement Israel had signed in 25 years. He thanked US President Donald Trump and former UK prime-minister Tony Blair, among others, for their contribution to this achievement. wines as "a symbol of joy and celebration" TIIF remarked that it is the first product to honor the deal. According to the fund’s CEO Adam Bellos, this "beautiful, special edition should inspire us to continue working toward peace and prosperity for the region." Produced by Jezreel Valley Winery, the wines are a blend of Argaman and Cabernet Sauvignon varieties. Argaman is a unique Israeli grape. Named for its deep shade of purple, the grape is the result of a history of Zionist wine making, which began with Rothschild introducing Carignan grapes to this land a century ago and continued with the late Pinhas Spiegel-Roy and other scientists cultivating new varieties of vines.Jezreel Valley owner Jacob Ner-David explained that when they began making Argaman-based wines, “people thought we were crazy – now they drink it all over the world.” Focused on introducing a global audience to Israeli culture, TIIF also has a virtual online wine store called IsraWines, and in June launched the #MyLchaim social media campaign. Clients were asked to post a photo of themselves before Shabbat or making kiddush over Israeli wine with the campaign’s hashtag. The result was a virtual community of Jewish wine lovers from around the world. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Due to COVID-19, demand for wine and other types of alcohol surged worldwide. Many families began looking for a virtual service or app that could fulfill their needs.Ner-David is also involved with the wine app Vinsent, which he co-founded with Gil Picovsky.The app allows clients to buy wine before it is bottled, which helps generate income to wine-producers now hit with the outcome of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Describing the newly released