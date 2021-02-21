Israeli investment boutique signs agreement with Emirati law office

The Israeli Orange Blossom Ventures (OBV) investment boutique has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirati Hamdan AlShamsi (HAS) law firm to locate, initiate and progress mutual investments in relevant technological sectors.

For 20 years, OBV, run by the Makov family, has worked to invest and help raise capital for Israeli startups and technological companies.

The cooperation between OBV and HAS will focus on presenting investment opportunities in Israeli startups to relevant investors in the Gulf and southeast Asia, while also monitoring investment opportunities for Israelis in Emirati companies. In Israel, the cooperation will be run by Attorney Roy Eilon.

The two companies will also offer OBV's services in finding partners and fundraising to initiatives in the United Arab Emirates and provide business scouting for Emirati investors.

The cooperation will additionally "open doors" and promote new Israeli products in the Gulf, southeast Asia and Africa. The two will advice and link for the establishment of an "executive branch" in the UAE for Israeli innovation companies and support a binational "initiation program" for Israeli and Emirati entrepreneurs.

