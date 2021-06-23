The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli LGBTQ+ organizations file petition against kosher phone industry

Several prominent LGBTQ+ organizations have submitted a petition demanding that Rabbinical Communications Committee puts an end to their censorship of LGBTQ+ hotlines.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 23, 2021 15:22
Religious LGBT community members at Jerusalem Pride 2019 (photo credit: HAVRUTA)
Religious LGBT community members at Jerusalem Pride 2019
(photo credit: HAVRUTA)
A petition against the practice of blocking calls to LGBTQ+ organizations from kosher phones has been filed in the High Court by the Israeli Reform Movement and several prominent LGBTQ+ rights organizations.
Along with the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance, The Agudah, and the Bat-Kol Association, the Israeli Reform Movement submitted the petition which demands that the Communication Ministry puts an end to the practice of allowing the Rabbinical Communications Committee to block calls from going through to LGBTQ+ hotlines from their kosher phones.
A kosher phone is a phone with limited capabilities – some will only allow the user to make phone calls, and the ability to send texts is also blocked. 
The Rabbinical Communications Committee monitors the Israeli kosher phone industry and, by working with the cellular companies and the Communications Ministry, is able to block calls to numbers they deem to be inappropriate. 
This includes helplines and resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community.
Through attorneys Orly Erez Lechovsky and Meital Arbel, both from the Reform Center for Religion and State, the organizations filed the petition which demanded that the law be enforced properly by the cellular companies currently participating in this practice.
"The thought of a man, woman, boy or girl who needs help but is unable to use the basic tool for communication – the cell phone – keeps me awake at night. If we have learned anything in the last year, it is that the extremism of ultra-Orthodox rabbis, with the backing of a state which turns a blind eye to their actions, is life threatening," said Noa Setat, director of the Reform Center for Religion and State.
"Attempting to lead a religious lifestyle by withholding information and choices from hundreds of thousands of people is bullying, unjust, and doomed to failure. It is non-Jewish, immoral and to a large extent also inhumane."
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday evening, in which he pledged to allow "all Israeli citizens, including the ultra-Orthodox public, access to communications infrastructure." 
His statement referred to the specific practice carried out by the Rabbinical Communications Committee in which they refuse to allow subscribers to their services to cancel their subscriptions and retain the same phone number, instead requiring them to get a new number if they wish to make a call that has been blocked by the committee.
However, his statement did not clarify if he intends to halt the section of their operations under which they block the numbers of LGBTQ+ hotlines.
"To be free from censorship is a fundamental human right," one person responded to the decision.
The petition is just one of actions which have been taken by Israeli LGBTQ+ organizations over the month of June.
Other recently launched campaigns include a partnership with Google Israel to minimize the damage of conversion therapy by filtering out the Google search results.
Most recently, a coalition of 18 organizations submitted a detailed plan to members of Knesset and the government in which they outlined 15 specific laws pertaining to LGBTQ+ Israelis that they hope to pass or amend legislation on.


Tags Haredi LGBTQ+ Communication
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by