Israeli malls, stores, not always following coronavirus rules - report

In some cases, the report noted that there were no employees at the storefronts to inspect customers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2020 08:18
Israelis wear face masks for fear of the coronavirus as they walk through the market in Ramle on May 1, 2020. Daily Isaraeli life is slowly getting back after the outbreak of the Coronavirus. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israelis wear face masks for fear of the coronavirus as they walk through the market in Ramle on May 1, 2020. Daily Isaraeli life is slowly getting back after the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Malls and stores in Israel have allegedly not been enforcing coronavirus restrictions, including requiring customers to wear masks, apply alcohol-based hand sanitizers and checking for fever, according to an Israel Hayom report released early Monday.
Following the Health Ministry's decision to allow malls and stores to re-open in late May after remaining closed due to the coronavirus, businesses were required to implement a number of mandatory measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Reporters from Israel Hayom went first-hand to see if malls and stores in the country were adhering to the mandatory restrictions, finding that many store managers are treating the rules as recommendations. 
They visited numerous businesses in Kfar Saba, in the Central District, to find that many stores were allowing customers into stores without mandatory checks, and that some stores only partially adhered to the requirements, such as not testing a customer's temperature. In some cases, there were no employees at the storefront to inspect customers. 
In other cases, store managers did not place alcohol-based hand sanitizers at the entrance. 
For restaurants, adherence to the rules were only partial as well, with the report noting that some customers ate inside food branches without an employee at the entrance checking customer temperatures, but nevertheless following the guidelines on hand sanitizer in the foyer and employees wearing masks. 
Similarly, employees at some food chains also did not wear their masks properly.    
At a Kfar Saba mall, in the cosmetics sections, which as an industry has been severely affected by coronavirus restrictions,  the reporters found stricter adherence to the rules on temperature checks, hand sanitizer and masks but lax attitudes among employees over covering their mouths and noses with masks.


