The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli police discriminated against Arabs during wave of riots - Amnesty

"The vast majority arrested in the police crackdown following the outbreak of intercommunal violence were Palestinian."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 24, 2021 14:24
Said Musa, 33-year-old from Ramla, was dragged out of his car on the Bat Yam Promenade by attackers carrying Israeli flags, and beaten (Credit: Amnesty International)
Israeli police discriminated against and failed to protect Arab-Israelis during a wave of Arab and Jewish riots and violence that swept Israel during and after Operation Guardian of the Walls, according to a new report by Amnesty International.
The NGO spoke to 11 witnesses and verified 45 videos and other forms of digital media to document over 20 cases of what it called "Israeli police violations" between May 9 and June 12. The report referred to both Arab-Israelis and Palestinians as "Palestinians."
Amnesty also verified 29 text and audio messages from open Telegram channels and WhatsApp, showing how the apps were used by Jewish extremists to recruit armed men and organize attacks on Arab Israelis between May 10 and 21.
The messages included instructions on where and when to gather, which weapons to use and what clothing to wear. One message allegedly read: “Tonight we are not Jews, we are Nazis.”
The report referenced an incident in Bat Yam in which Jewish extremists rioted and assaulted Arab-Israelis. Some six Israelis were arrested for an assault conducted during the riot, with at least three charged with attempted murder and acts of terror.
The NGO also referenced the shooting of Musa Hassuna, 33, who was shot by a Jewish-Israeli during violent Arab-Israeli riots in Lod. Video showed him near a group of Arab-Israelis who were throwing rocks. Some four suspects were arrested after the incident, but were later released on bail.
Amnesty additionally referred to several incidents in which Jewish demonstrators chanted "Death to Arabs."
 
The NGO also decried alleged incitement to violence by Israeli politicians and officials, including Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called on Jewish Israelis to come to Lod to support local residents during violent riots in the city.
 
“Police have an obligation to protect all people under Israel’s control, whether they are Jewish or Palestinian. Instead, the vast majority arrested in the police crackdown following the outbreak of intercommunal violence were Palestinian," said Saleh Higazi, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International. "The few Jewish citizens of Israel arrested were dealt with more leniently. Jewish supremacists also continue to organize demonstrations while Palestinians face repression.”
Amnesty claimed that during the unrest, Israeli police carried out a "discriminatory repressive campaign" against Arab-Israelis and Palestinians, including mass arrests, excessive force and even torture of detainees.
 
The NGO also claimed that it documented torture at the Russian Compound police station in Nazareth on May 12, with an eyewitness telling Amnesty that they saw special forces beating a group of at least eight bound detainees who were arrested at a protest.
“It was like a brutal prisoner of war camp. The officers were hitting the young men with broomsticks and kicking them with steel-capped boots. Four of them had to be taken away by ambulance, and one had a broken arm,” said the eyewitness to Amnesty.
The NGO claimed that Operation Law and Order, which was launched in response to the unrest, primarily targeted Arab-Israeli and Palestinian protesters.
Mossawa, an Arab-Israeli human rights group, reported that police had arrested over 2,150 people by June 10, with 90% of the detainees being Arab-Israeli or Palestinian. According to Adalah, another Arab-Israeli human rights group, 184 indictments were filed against 285 defendants, with only 30 Jewish Israelis being among those indicted.
The NGO additionally claimed that Israeli police used "unnecessary and excessive force" against what it termed "mostly peaceful" protests, while Jewish extremists were allowed to demonstrate freely.
 
The report included a collection of videos of violent incidents throughout Israel, including a few incidents in which Jewish Israelis were attacked by Arab-Israelis and at least one incident in which the identity of the attackers was unclear. The text of the report did not detail incidents in which Jewish Israelis were attacked.
 
Amnesty pointed out a number of specific incidents, including a protest in the German Colony of Haifa, in which a protest by Arab-Israelis clashed with Israeli police, with the NGO saying police attacked protesters, unprovoked.
Another incident involved Muhammad Mahmoud Qiwan, 17, who was shot in the head by police near Umm al-Fahm while he was sitting in a car near a protest. Kiwan died a week later. Israeli police dispute the claim and are investigating the incident, according to Amnesty.
The report referred to the riots which swept Israel as "intercommunal violence," pointing out incidents of alleged Jewish Israeli violence, while rarely pointing out specific incidents of Arab-Israeli and Palestinian violence against Jewish Israelis.
The events leading up to many of the incidents were not documented in the videos shared by Amnesty International as evidence of the alleged discrimination.
Higazi claimed in the report that the evidence gathered by the NGO "paints a damning picture of discrimination and ruthless excessive force by Israeli police."
The deputy director claimed that police policy was "orchestrated as an act of retaliation and intimidation to crush pro-Palestinian demonstrations and silence those who speak out to condemn Israel’s institutionalized discrimination and systemic oppression of Palestinians."


Tags Israel Police Arab Israeli amnesty international riot Palestinian police brutality Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by