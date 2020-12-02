The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli public's attitude towards disabled people improving - survey

A decline was recorded in the percentage of those who believe that people with disabilities abuse state benefits – from 13% in 2019 to only 8% in 2020.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 18:05
President Reuven Rivlin is seen meeting with disabled IDF veterans on December 2, 2020. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen meeting with disabled IDF veterans on December 2, 2020.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The coronavirus pandemic has had many negative effects on disabled people, but it had some unexpected positive outcomes as well, including improvements in the attitudes of Israelis toward people with disabilities and a decline in prejudice and negative feelings about them, according to a new Hebrew University survey.
While a recent study found that disabled people have generally suffered more than most during the pandemic, another survey has found that the rate of Israelis who view people with disabilities in a positive manner is the highest in 2020 that it has been in the past five years.
The findings show that 90% of the public sees people with disabilities as equals and 73% regard them as capable people. Additionally, a decline was recorded in the percentage of those who believe that people with disabilities abuse state benefits – from 13% in 2019 to only 8% in 2020.
It also seems like the fear of contracting COVID-19 has overshadowed the fear of people of becoming disabled, perceived as less of a threat, which can also be seen as an indication of a generally more accepting attitude towards the disabled.  
The study also indicated a drop in negative public sentiment toward people with disabilities. 2020 has registered the lowest rates of Israelis reporting embarrassment or pity for people with disabilities in the past five years.
Israelis have also expressed less discrimination towards disabled people than ever before. Considering the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, 95% of the public objected to giving respirator priority to people without disabilities over people with disabilities.
Furthermore, 90% of the public opposed the view that given the current crisis, resources are best invested in employees without disabilities than in employing people with disabilities – and 96% opposed the idea of firing employees with disabilities ahead of firing those without them.
It also seems like the pandemic has raised more awareness of the difficulties disabled people face on a daily basis and has increased the willingness of the public to help them accordingly. The study found that 81% of Israelis contacted a neighbor with disabilities whom they thought might require assistance now more than usual. Some 59% of participants expressed willingness to personally help people with disabilities, the highest it has been in four years.
But perhaps the most important finding of the study touches the narrowing gap between major cities in Israel regarding the attitude toward people with disabilities, during and despite the pandemic.
In 2020, Ramat Gan, Shoham, Hod Hasharon, Carmiel and Rehovot stood out as cities whose residents held the most positive attitude towards people with disabilities, with 88% to 94% of residents expressing positive feelings and opposing discrimination against disabled people. The cities of Ashkelon, Bnei Brak, Nazareth and Holon ranked the lowest on the list.  
“The study proves that the coronavirus crisis has strengthened the sense of solidarity within Israeli society and lessened prejudice toward people with disabilities. This is encouraging news, not only given the health and economic challenges induced by the pandemic, but also in light of the difficulties and obstacles still experienced daily by people with disabilities," said Jason Arison, chairman of the Ted Arison Family Foundation.    
The study was conducted by Hebrew University’s a-Chord center for Social Psychology for Social Change on behalf of four partners – The Ted Arison Family Foundation, The Ruderman Family Foundation, the Justice Ministry’s Commission for Equal Rights of Persons with Disabilities and JDC-Israel. The study is based on an online survey among 3,065 people living in 20 selected cities.


