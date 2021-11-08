The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli settlers push Palestinians out of West Bank playground

On the same day as Israels from a nearby settlement pushed Palestinians out of a playground in Susiya, Others stoned houses in the Palestinian village of Burin, for the second time in a month.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 08:22
Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians after throwing stones at houses on the edge of the Palestinian village of Burin, November 6, 2021 (photo credit: YESH DIN)
Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians after throwing stones at houses on the edge of the Palestinian village of Burin, November 6, 2021
(photo credit: YESH DIN)
Settlers and right-wing extremists took over a small children's playground in the illegal Palestinian encampment of Susiya, located in the South Hebron Hills region of the West Bank over the weekend.
The village, whose fate has been part of a protracted legal battle, is located near the Israeli settlement of Susiya.
Settlers and right-wing extremists took over a small children's playground in the illegal Palestinian encampment called Susiya, located in the South Hebron Hills on Saturday. (CREDIT: IDF)
The left-wing group Peace Now, however, said that the group of settlers was not from the settlement, but rather was mainly from a nearby settler outpost that was created in the last few months.
It's unusual for Israeli civilians to take over a park with swings and a seesaw.
Palestinian activist Basel Adra posted a video of the event that showed Jewish teens dressed in Shabbat clothing, standing in the park, near a fluttering Palestinian flag, while the Palestinians stood outside. A number of the teenagers also had dogs.
Soldiers could be seen standing by the park's gate, such that it appeared as if they were keeping the Israeli teens in the park, and the Palestinians out.
One activist yelled at the soldiers in Hebrew, "You're standing here as if it's your f**king job to protect terrorists."
Adra said the settlers had also walked through the Susiya encampment. 
The IDF said that with the help of border police and police, it was able to clear Palestinians out of the park fairly quickly. Separately on Saturday, near Nablus, settlers and Palestinians clashed near the village of Burin.
Israeli settlers throw stones at Palestinian homes at the edge of the Palestinian village of Burin. (CREDIT: YESH DIN)
It's the second time in less than a month that violence has broken out there. In October, the left-wing group Yesh Din photographed settlers and right-wing extremists throwing stones at a Palestinian home on the edge of the village.
This week Yesh Din published a video and photographs shot on Saturday that similarly showed settlers stoning the same home,
"At the time of the attack, family members, including children, were at home," Yesh Din. It charged that the soldiers present at the scene did nothing to stop the violence.
"The attack itself lasted about a quarter of an hour, during which more residents from Burin arrived to help the family members defend themselves. At this point, the soldiers fired tear gas grenades at the Palestinians. Two Burin residents were injured from the stones that were thrown at them," it said.
The IDF said that it responded to a report of a clash between settlers and Palestinians near the Givat Ronen outpost, which included physical altercations and stone-throwing from both sides.
The number of soldiers that initially arrived at the scene lacked the necessary force to disperse the situation and waited for backup before taking action to halt the violence, the IDF said.
It said that the videos and photos from the scene provided only a partial narrative of what had occurred.


Tags Settlers West Bank yesh din illegal israeli settlements West Bank Violence Illegal palestinian settlements Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by