Israeli tech companies volunteer for Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day was initiated in 2007 by Israeli businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, and is now marked by schools, organizations, and individuals in 108 countries around the world. The event has become popular in Israel, with hundreds of events country-wide.

Here are some of the activities Israeli companies have organized.

Elad Software is coming in solidarity to fight violence against women. During the day, dozens of Elad employees will make recycled wooden furniture with MOLET, a sustainable design group, which will be donated to a shelter for women in Tel Aviv. In addition, in the coming month, the company's employees will donate children's and women's clothing, footwear and household items to Pitchon Lev, an organization that supports women in need.

"Elad, the largest technology company in Israel with 1000 employees in 4 different centers is giving back to the community throughout the year, but in light of so many cases recently, we chose to focus on contributing to women who experience domestic violence," said Inbal Sinman, vice president of Human Resources at Elad. "We believe this country needs to place special emphasis on the topic and condemn these cases from society."

GeoEdge, a company that specializes in cyber protection related to online and mobile advertisements, is taking part in a food fundraising campaign in cooperation with the La'Sova organization. For every food item donated by company employees, GeoEdge will donate an additional item.

“We see Good Deeds Day as an opportunity to integrate the power of the company’s employees to contribute to the community," said Judy Janowicz, VP of Human Resources at GeoEdge. "We volunteer every year for a variety of activities. This year we have chosen to collaborate with the "La'Sova" association to help those in need of food security".

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Capitolis, a SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, organized activities for dozens of employees ahead of Good Deeds Day where they will help clean up Israel's shores following the tar spill there last month.

Bezeq Online, one of the leading call center management companies in Israel, will commemorate Good Deeds Day throughout the week, starting by distributing food packages to the elderly, families affected by coronavirus and families in need. In addition, the company's employees will donate clothes, electrical products, toys and more to nonprofit organizations that will pass things on to those who need it.

Riskfied, which provides payment solutions and prevents credit fraud in the e-commerce field, marks "Good Deeds Day" throughout the year with various activities and initiatives, as part of the company's corporate responsibility strategy. To date, since the beginning of 2020, the company has taken part in 55 diverse projects to give back to the community, with about 2,000 volunteer hours. Among them were a volunteer day for employees to clean the shores of Ashdod and Bat Yam following the tar contamination, and sending food baskets to seniors and members of the LGBT community for Purim. Riskified members will also distribute holiday meals to seniors on Passover and clean beaches as part of "Good Deeds Day" and "Earth Day."

In addition, in collaboration with projects such as Education for Excellence, the company's employees regularly give private lessons in English, mathematics and technology, as well as career workshops in various formats.

Finally, the co-working space Urban Place (UP) decided to combine Good Deeds Day and Women's Month, so throughout the month of March, they will have an exhibition displaying pictures of all the women-members with a special message from them and their background stories. In addition, the Urban Place community has had initiatives to send food to medical staff and others this year.