Israelis divorce during COVID-19 for obsessive cleaning, pizza addiction

As couples and families spend more and more time indoors during a time of stress and uncertainty, lawyers get stranger and stranger reasons people wish to separate.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2020 01:50
The coroanvirus pandemic has forced many Israelis to spend hours at home sheltered in place with their loved ones.
As schools closed and workers sent on unpaid leaves stresses have recently mounted up. Now it seems that rather then having a baby-boom at the end of the pandemic, Israel will be having a divorce bonanza.  
 
“Divorces always spike up after the holidays,” divorce lawyer Dan Malkieli told Mako, “but the coroanvirus messed everything up.”
 
A resident of northern Israel recently phoned his lawyer demanding to get paperwork started for divorcing his wife after she refused to make him cholent. The woman allegedly refused because she was angry at her husband for not washing the dishes.  
 
Another woman is divorcing her husband because cooked every day only to watch him order pizza and burgers for himself and their children as he thinks she’s a bad cook. She filed for divorce claiming this is an expense they can not afford with both of them being out of a job. 
 
One woman who resides in the south of the country filed for divorce after her husband became so alarmed from reports about the coronavirus he began to clean the house non-stop. Buying cleaning products to the tune of thousands of NIS in addition to masks and disinfection materials. The wife filed for divorce after claiming that due to this outrageous spending "we no longer have money to buy food for the children." 
 
Several husbands filed for divorce after their wives spent too much money, they claimed, on online shopping.
One woman now facing divorce, purchased a vibrator for 1000 NIS and claims her husband is no longer interested in sex, just constantly scans the news for updates surrounding the virus.
Another woman bought clothes online, an expense her husband thinks is irresponsible as they face hardships in the virus-hit economy. 
 
A woman living in the north of the country is also divorcing her husband after she caught him buying things online, in his case it was expensive restaurant take-out food for his mistress.
A woman in central Israel found out her husband visiting a brothel, when his daily walks with the dog became much longer than usual. 
 
"I followed him and found out he's standing in line for a brothel with other men," she said, "This is embarrassing, one of the men in line thought I worked there and offered me money for sex."
 
Lawyer Sharin Solan suggests that the tense living situation makes people much edgier than they usually are, and that once things return to normal, people might hit the brakes on the divorce processes.
 
"One man [called me and said] his wife is spending too much time walking their dog", she said, "People are just looking for a reason to fight, no matter what that reason is." 
              


Tags Israel divorce Coronavirus Live Updates
