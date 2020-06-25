The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis split on acceptance of homosexuality - Pew report

Overall, Israeli society is about equally split between those who are accepting (47%) of homosexuality and those who are not (45%).

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 25, 2020 17:13
ALL COLORS of the rainbow: The LGBT community’s recent mass protest in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
ALL COLORS of the rainbow: The LGBT community’s recent mass protest in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Israeli society is split on its acceptance of homosexuality, but is still far more accepting than other Middle Eastern countries, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.
The report, titled "The Global Divide on Homosexuality Persists" asked respondents whether "Homosexuality should be accepted by society or homosexuality should not be accepted by society." Respondents were asked to say which option was closer to their opinion. The same question has been asked by Pew since 1994.
The Pew survey found that, around the world, there is an increasing acceptance of homosexuality in many countries, although acceptance still remains sharply divided based on country, economic status, religion and political leanings.
A number of countries included in the survey have even seen a double-digit increase in acceptance compared to just a few years ago. In the US, where same-sex marriage is legal, 72% of respondents said homosexuality should be accepted compared to just 49% as recently as 2007.
While a steady rise in acceptance has been noted in the country since 2000, acceptance increased more rapidly after same-sex marriage became legal. Partisan divides remain however, with lower acceptance among Republicans compared to among Democrats. The US still has one of the lowest rates of acceptance among Western European and North and South American countries.
In Israel, the rise has been more gradual with only a 9% increase in acceptance since 2007. Overall, Israeli society is about equally split between those who are accepting (47%) of homosexuality and those who are not (45%).
In other countries in the Middle East, acceptance is significantly lower. In Tunisia, acceptance rose by 7% among the population, while in Turkey acceptance rose by 16%. In Lebanon, acceptance actually dropped by 5%. In Tunisia, only 9% of the population is accepting of homosexuality, compared to 25% of the population in Turkey and 13% in Lebanon.
Despite the relatively high acceptance rates in Israel, LGBTQphobia remains a significant issue in the country, with a 36% rise noted in the number of LGBTQphobic incidents reported in 2019 by the Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.
During the series of elections for Knesset in the past year, a new party, Noam, was formed out of the Hazon organization. Both the organization and the party focused largely on campaigning against LBTQ+ rights and the Reform movement and conducted a nationwide ad and marketing campaign on social media, text messages and billboards.
In many countries, the younger population is more accepting of homosexuality than the older population. In South Korea, 79% of 18-29 year-olds are accepting of homosexuality, compared to only 23% of those 50 and older.
Wealthier populations and more educated populations tend to be more accepting of homosexuality as well, according to the report. In Israel, 52% of higher income earners are accepting of homosexuality, compared to just 30% of lower income earners.
Those on the ideological left also tend to be more accepting than those on the ideological right. In Israel, those in the center are actually more accepting (66%) than both the right-wing (38%) and left-wing (60%) population. In most other countries, those in the center are less accepting than those on the left.
In most countries, religious people are less accepting of homosexuality than those who are less religious or not religious at all. This difference is noticeable in many countries, regardless of the overall religiousness of the country. In Israel, those who say religion is not very important in their lives are almost three times as likely to be accepting of homosexuality than those who say religion is very important.
Among religious people surveyed, different religious affiliations are more or less accepting. In Israel, Jews are more likely to be accepting of homosexuality (53%) than Muslims (17%).
Overall, majorities in 16 of the 34 countries surveyed said homosexuality should be accepted. Acceptance is highest in Western Europe and North America, while Central and Eastern Europe are divided on the matter and most in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine are unaccepting.
The Asia-Pacific region shows little agreement on the matter, with high acceptance in Australia and the Phillipines, but low acceptance in Indonesia. In the three countries surveyed in Latin America, strong majorities said they accept homosexuality.


Tags LGBT survey homophobia Homosexuality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by