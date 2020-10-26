Israel's Ambassador to UN Gilad Erdan address UN Security Council - watch

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Monday will deliver his first address to the UN's Security Council since his arrival in New York.Bahrain to the Knesset for approval, prior to its ratification.Erdan’s speech will take place during the council’s monthly debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that will begin at 4 p.m. Israel time, 10 a.m. New York time.The 15-member Security Council will hear a briefing by UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov. Both he and council members are likely to take Israel to task for its advancement earlier this month of plans for the construction of 5,288 new settler homes.Erdan’s office said the ambassador will “address the Security Council's muted response to the recent peace agreements and apparent disregard for other factors that jeopardize the stability and security of the region, and will pose sharp questions to the council members.”Later in the day Erdan will address the General Assembly during its special debate to mark the UN’s 75th anniversary.He will speak of the new reality in the Middle East in light of the burgeoning Israeli normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. On Sunday the government sent the deal with