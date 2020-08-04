Israel's Beer Breweries reports 34% increase in beer consumption

International Beer Day has been celebrated annually on the first Friday in August since 2007. It is a day dedicated entirely to one of humanity's oldest, and most favorite alcoholic beverages.

International Beer Day is, naturally, all about drinking beer with friends and family. Some even buy each other beer as a means of celebrating. The idea behind it is to unite people and nations around a shared love to the drink (or maybe it's just an excuse to get interbriated?)

Since the coronavirus drove most Israelis to spend their days at home, Israeli company Israel's Beer Breweries reported a 34% increase in beer consumption.

Some interesting facts about beer, according to Israel's Beer Breweries:

1. In the Middle Ages, beer was consumed more frequently than water.

2. It is claimed that beer is beneficial in preventing heart disease and helps slowing down cognitive deterioration.

3. Cenosillicaphobia is the scientific term for fear of seeing any empty glass of beer.

4. The longest hangover lasted for four week, and was experienced by a scotsman who drank too much, well, beer.

5. The strongest beer in the world, "Shake Venom," contains 67.5% alcohol and is produced by a Scottish brewery.

Goldstar and Maccabi are Israel's oldest, locally produced, beers. Goldstar first appeared on the market some 60 years ago, and Maccabi surfaced not long after, in 1968. Maccabi beer even won four gold medals over the years, in 1977 (Luxembourg), in 1979 (France), in 1981 (Belgium), and in 1995 (Italy), respectively. Two other beers that are enjoyed by many Israelis are the Dutch Heineken and the German Paulaner.

Over the past 20 years however, smaller breweries began to operate in the country as well, offering new tastes in the form of craft beers.

Some of these include Negev, produced in southern Israel, Malka (meaning Queen) brewed in the Western Galilee, Bazelet produced in the Golan Heights and Alexander.