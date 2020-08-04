The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Beer Breweries reports 34% increase in beer consumption

As International Beer Day nears amid coronavirus, Israeli breweries sat Israelis are already prepared and have been drinking more beer.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 18:22
A WELCOME relative newcomer in the shuk, Beer Market specializes in local and craft beers at reasonable prices. (photo credit: MIKE HORTON)
A WELCOME relative newcomer in the shuk, Beer Market specializes in local and craft beers at reasonable prices.
(photo credit: MIKE HORTON)
International Beer Day has been celebrated annually on the first Friday in August since 2007. It is a day dedicated entirely to one of humanity's oldest, and most favorite alcoholic beverages. 
International Beer Day is, naturally, all about drinking beer with friends and family. Some even buy each other beer as a means of celebrating. The idea behind it is to unite people and nations around a shared love to the drink (or maybe it's just an excuse to get interbriated?)  
Since the coronavirus drove most Israelis to spend their days at home, Israeli company Israel's Beer Breweries reported a 34% increase in beer consumption. 
Some interesting facts about beer, according to Israel's Beer Breweries:
1. In the Middle Ages, beer was consumed more frequently than water. 
2. It is claimed that beer is beneficial in preventing heart disease and helps slowing down cognitive deterioration. 
3. Cenosillicaphobia is the scientific term for fear of seeing any empty glass of beer.
4. The longest hangover lasted for four week, and was experienced by a scotsman who drank too much, well, beer.
5. The strongest beer in the world, "Shake Venom," contains 67.5% alcohol and is produced by a Scottish brewery. 
Goldstar and Maccabi are Israel's oldest, locally produced, beers. Goldstar first appeared on the market some 60 years ago, and Maccabi surfaced not long after, in 1968.
Maccabi beer even won four gold medals over the years, in 1977 (Luxembourg), in 1979 (France), in 1981 (Belgium), and in 1995 (Italy), respectively. 
Two other beers that are enjoyed by many Israelis are the Dutch Heineken and the German Paulaner. 
Over the past 20 years however, smaller breweries began to operate in the country as well, offering new tastes in the form of craft beers.
Some of these include Negev, produced in southern Israel, Malka (meaning Queen) brewed in the Western Galilee, Bazelet produced in the Golan Heights and Alexander. 


Tags scotland beer alcohol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by