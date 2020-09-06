Israel's Defense Ministry views UAE-US arms deal as 'almost done deal'

Despite the public statements against Washington selling the advanced F-35 fighter jet to the UAE, Israel’s Defense Ministry views the deal as almost a done deal, Yediot Aharonot reported on Sunday.According to the report, Israel’s security establishment is contemplating what to demand from Washington in return including moving up the supply of advanced weapons systems from the US by one year. The New York Times on Friday reported that in addition to the F-35 jets and Reaper drones, the Gulf State would procure EA-18G Growler jets from the US. The Growlers, advanced electronic warfare planes, can jam enemy air defenses and are flown only by the US and Australia.Quoting officials with knowledge of the deal, the report also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was aware of the arms deal in return for the normalization of ties and “chose not to try to block the deal.”Though Netanyahu stopping publicly complaining of the arms deal after meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who according to the officials quoted by the Times “brought the Israeli prime minister back in line,” following the publication of the report, Netanyahu again denied that Israel had changed its stance.“At no point in talks with the United States leading to the historic breakthrough with the United Arab Emirates on August 13, did the Prime Minister give Israel's consent to the sale of advanced weapons to the Emirates,” he said in a statement.Defense Minister Benny Gantz meanwhile told The Jerusalem Post that Israel will retain its qualitative military edge (QME) in the Middle East despite any possible deals.“QME is a critical aspect of Israel’s security,” he said, stressing that Israel’s QME would not be at risk and that Jerusalem would be able to maintain its security interests.“We also make deals with the United States, and we can also get more platforms and systems. This is not a one-sided deal,” he said, hinting that Jerusalem would demand compensation for any arms deal signed between Washington and Abu Dhabi.Gantz on Friday spoke to his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper over the phone and discussed the normalization deal between the two Middle Eastern countries.“Both leaders exchanged views on how recent developments will advance shared U.S.-Israeli defense priorities, and committed to maintaining an open dialogue about potential avenues for cooperation,” read a statement released by the US Department of Defense.Israel’s Defense Ministry did not release a statement on the call.