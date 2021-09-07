The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel’s first babies of the new Jewish year 5782

The country’s first baby appears to have been born at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, just after candle lighting on Monday evening.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 16:28
Newborn babies at a hospital in Jerusalem.
Newborn babies at a hospital in Jerusalem. The author argues that infrastructure in the city requires more investment
(photo credit: REUTERS)
While most Israelis were bringing in the new Jewish year with apples and honey, some mothers across the country were busy birthing the year’s first babies.
The country’s first baby appears to have been born at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, just after candle lighting on Monday evening.
Ariel Kadosh, 25, from Petah Tikva delivered her first son at 6:37 p.m. The baby weighed 2.9 kilos. Midwife Ruth Limon helped deliver the bundle.
Shown below: Kadosh with her husband Dvir, their new baby and the midwife - with credit to the hospital
Ariel Kadosh, 25, from Petah Tikva delivered her baby at Sheba Medical Center (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) Ariel Kadosh, 25, from Petah Tikva delivered her baby at Sheba Medical Center (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Minutes later at Emek Medical Center in Afula, double the joy came to life.
The first babies at that hospital were a twin brother and sister born to the Rashkovan family of Gan Ner in northern Israel. They were delivered at 6:40 p.m. weighing 2.6 and 2.4 kilos respectively. 
For parents Ira and Max, this is their second set of twins. They are already parents to twin 10-year-old boys. Their oldest is a 12-year-old son. 
The couple asked the hospital to share the photo wish for a good start to the New Year for all Israelis. Pictured below, courtesy of the hospital: Mom, dad and their new twins.
The first babies born at Emek Medical Center in 5782 were born to the Rashkovan family (credit: EMEK MEDICAL CENTER) The first babies born at Emek Medical Center in 5782 were born to the Rashkovan family (credit: EMEK MEDICAL CENTER)
Next, Victoria and Timor Weinersky from Kfar Saba delivered their oldest son at Meir Medical Center in the city. Timor serves as part of the hospital’s security team. 
"We did not plan to give birth today,” Victoria Weinersky said, “but yesterday I started having contractions… When I felt they were increasing, I realized the baby did not plan to wait.”
The baby was born at 6:45 p.m. weighing 3.3 kilos.
Shown here, the happy couple and their midwife, courtesy of the hospital.
Victoria and Timor Weinersky from Kfar Saba delivered their oldest son at Meir Medical Center (credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER) Victoria and Timor Weinersky from Kfar Saba delivered their oldest son at Meir Medical Center (credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER)
At Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Mogaz Almaz delivered her first son, weighing in at 4.5 kilos. He was born with the help of midwife Raya, the hospital said.
Shown here, Mogaz, her husband Barto and their new baby boy - with credit to Wolfson.
At Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Mogaz Almaz delivered her first son (credit: COURTESY OF WOLFSON) At Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Mogaz Almaz delivered her first son (credit: COURTESY OF WOLFSON)
Lotam and Eliad Aliza from Nahariya delivered their oldest son at 9:12 p.m. on Monday at Galilee Medical Center. He weighed in at 3 kilos. 
“I had a very special and exciting birth experience,” Lotam said. “The very fact that the birth came with the entrance of the New Year only added to the experience.”
The happy new parents are pictured below, courtesy of Galilee Medical Center.
Mor and Ofir Boaron of Moshav Azaria delivered the first baby of the year at Shamir Medical Center (credit: SHAMIR SPOKESPERSON) Mor and Ofir Boaron of Moshav Azaria delivered the first baby of the year at Shamir Medical Center (credit: SHAMIR SPOKESPERSON)
Finally, just before dawn, Hila Ezra had a surprise delivery.
The new mother from Moshav Beit Elazari in central Israel delivered the first baby of the year at Kaplan Medical Center. Mom was 41 weeks pregnant. This is her third child.
“I managed to celebrate the eve of the holiday with my sister in Gedera without too many contractions,” Ezra said. “The mirth was amazing, thanks to the lovely midwife Yonit Zuckerman, who helped me get through it safely.”
Shown here, the Ezra family with their new baby and midwife Zuckerman, courtesy of the hospital.
Hila Ezra delivered the first baby of 5782 at Kaplan Medical Center (credit: KAPLAN MEDICAL CENTER) Hila Ezra delivered the first baby of 5782 at Kaplan Medical Center (credit: KAPLAN MEDICAL CENTER)
The Jerusalem Post wishes mazal tov to all the new babies of 5782.


