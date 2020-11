The Navy received the first of four new "Sa'ar 6" ships on Thursday, built in Germany by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in conjunction with the needs of the IDF.The Sa'ar 6-class corvette is a class of warships initially ordered for Israel's Navy in 2015. Similar to the German Braunschweig-class corvette, the Sa'ar 6 can accommodate an array of Israeli sensors and missiles such as the Iron Dome defense system and a handful of Electronic Warfare devices by Israel's Elbit Systems.