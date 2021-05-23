The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's secret weapon: It has nowhere else to go - comment

Golda Meir’s words are as relevant as ever today, and the past weeks of another mini-war with Hamas and the accompanying spike of antisemitism have only further proven her point.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 23, 2021 18:55
Prime Minister Golda Meir during the Yom Kippur War. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Prime Minister Golda Meir during the Yom Kippur War.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
 There’s a story that US President Joe Biden has told many times over the years, about his first trip to Israel.
As a freshman senator in 1973, Biden was granted a meeting with then-prime minister Golda Meir. Together with Yitzhak Rabin, Meir briefed Biden on the many threats Israel faced, showing him a series of maps.
“I guess she could see the sense of apprehension on my face,” Biden said in a 2010 retelling of the story. “She said ‘Senator, don’t look so worried…We Israelis have a secret weapon.’ And I thought she only had said this to me, no one else in the whole world…And I thought she was going to tell me about a new secret weapon.”
What was Israel’s secret weapon, according to Golda?
“We have nowhere else to go.”
In 2021, when Israelis travel the world and find success in a broad range of fields, when technology and globalization makes a large – but privileged – segment of the global population feel like they hold the world in their hands, some may think statement is an anachronism.
And yet, Golda’s words are as relevant as ever today, and the past weeks of another mini-war with Hamas and the accompanying spike of antisemitism have only further proven her point.
 We, the Jewish people, have nowhere else to go.
Israelis and the vast majority of Jews in the world who feel a strong connection to Israel already knew this, of course.
Just walk down the street in Israel and ask a random person if they think they would be alive today if there was no Israel. Chances are, the person would say “no.” The majority of Israeli Jews, descended from the 850,000 refugees of the ethnic cleansing of North Africa and the Middle East of Jews, minus our tiny corner of the region, would have reason to say “no.” I would also say no; it was the pre-state Yishuv that kept all four of my maternal great-grandparents from meeting the deadly fate of their relatives at the hands of pogromists and then Nazis, and there are countless Israelis with similar stories.
But Hamas and their acolytes, the useful idiots in the West echoing the terrorist group’s charter by chanting the genocidal rallying cry “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” seem to have missed this point.
When Palestinians compare Israel to crusaders, they’re saying we’re a blip in history, destined to be driven out by a heroic Muslim-led army.
And Palestinians who have picked up on leftist lingo, along with their fellow travelers, present Israel as an illegitimate “settler colony,” as one meme that was shared by influential accounts in recent weeks claimed, they forget a key difference between Israel and actual settler colonies.
See, when European crusaders conquered Jerusalem, when the French settled in much of North Africa, or the British in India, to name some settler colonies, they were still the satellites of a home country, even as they remained for generations. When mid-20th-century rebellions in the colonies were too violent or costly, the European governments packed up and left, evacuating their citizens along with them.
We’re in Israel so that we never have to pack up our bags and leave again, so that we don’t have to keep the proverbial packed suitcase by the door. Because Israel itself is our historic and present home country and there is no satellite for us.
Palestinians and their advocates like to tell Israelis to go “back” to Poland or Russia or wherever else – it’s always Eastern Europe and not the part of the world that the majority of Israelis actually come from – but of course, those places are not our homes, and the circumstances in which much of our ancestors left show that those places never were really our homes.
In the last two weeks, there has been a 500% spike in recorded antisemitic incidents in the UK, according to the Community Security Trust, and a wave of antisemitic assaults, vandalism and harassment of Jews has hit cities across North America, from Montreal to New York, to Tucson to Los Angeles. In Western Europe, the antisemitism is there all the time, and has been for years.
It seems unlikely that this uptick in violence will kick off a wave of Jewish immigration to Israel. While the percentage of American Jews, the largest Diaspora community, who have experienced antisemitism is on the rise, most are able to live safely and comfortably – as Jews should be able to do anywhere in the world. But we don’t live in a world where Jews can live safely wherever they want; we never have.
The rise in antisemitic attacks comes from people who claim to be standing up for the Palestinians in the latest round of fighting between Israel and Gaza. Mobs of young, keffiyeh-wearing men maraud the streets of LA asking diners in a sushi restaurant if they’re Jewish – not Israeli - so they find someone to assault. A man took part in a pro-Palestinian march in New York, and then went on to bludgeon a Jewish man in Midtown Manhattan; the NYPD is using the victim’s bloody kippah as evidence of a hate crime. The assailant, by the way, was featured in an Instagram post by supermodel Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian and who participated in the same march; she has nearly 45 million followers. And those are just a couple of examples.
There is something deeply ironic about people trying to “free Palestine” by attacking Diaspora Jews. By turning their violence on Jews outside of Israel, by driving around Jewish neighborhoods to intimidate and assault the residents, by asking people on the street if they are Jewish while brandishing knives, they are expressing their desire to ethnically cleanse their Western countries of Jews.
Don’t they know where Jews go when they’re ethnically cleansed? To Israel, that very place they want Jews out of. But we're not like the crusaders; we're still here and no number of Hamas rockets will get us out of here, not even 4,000 in 11 days, nor will antisemitic attacks on our brothers in the Diaspora.
We still have our secret weapon. We still have nowhere else to go. Am Yisrael Chai.


