The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

American Jewry: A new demography

We need to confront them truthfully and acknowledge the opportunities and challenges that they present to Jewish vitality in 21-century America.

By UZI REBHUN  
MAY 22, 2021 16:54
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative] (photo credit: REUTERS)
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative]
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Behind the Pew Research Center survey’s estimate of the number of Jews are far-reaching demographic and cultural trends in American society in general and particularly in American-Jewish society.
We need to confront them truthfully and acknowledge the opportunities and challenges that they present to Jewish vitality in 21-century America.
The study found 7.3 million people in the US who define themselves (or, if children, defined by their parents) as Jewish. Three-quarters of them view their Jewishness through the lenses of Judaism as a religion; another quarter consider themselves Jewish by ethnicity, culture or family background. These people see their Jewish identity in no uncertain terms and claim no other group affiliation.
This definition of Jewish identity mirrors that adopted by the 1990 National Jewish Population Survey, which resonated widely due to its having found an unprecedentedly high rate of Jewish intermarriage, and estimated the country’s Jewish population to be at 5.5 million.
The substantial increase since then – nearly 2 million within three decades – traces to a rare coincidence of natural growth, immigration and, especially, changes in group identity.
First, the proportion of Orthodox Jews, the majority of whom are haredi (ultra-Orthodox), is on the rise, especially among the young, whose fertility rates are two or three times higher than the intergenerational replacement level.
Second, a relatively large cohort of grandchildren of “boomers” is now entering the critical stage of family formation, bringing a large number of children into the world.
Third, in the past three decades, the US has received several hundred thousand Jewish immigrants, chiefly from the former Soviet Union, Israel, South Africa and Latin America. Not only have they joined American Jewry; so have their American-born children.
I also speculate that some former Soviet immigrants of Jewish background who had not identified as Jews upon arrival received material and social support from local Jewish communities and now, ensconced in America’s comfortable and secure society, declare their Jewishness without hesitation.
Fourth, intermarriage is plainly not synonymous with demographic shrinkage. On the contrary: in the long run it delivers a gain to the Jewish side. Contrary to past evidence that most mixed-parentage offspring were raised outside the Jewish faith, today’s youngsters of mixed parentage overwhelmingly choose to identify as Jews as they mature, leaving their non-Jewish parents’ religion behind.
In the context of identitarian politics, these young people wish to belong as Jews and make this choice because it best fits their social status and values. Thus, they act for social justice and equality and fight antisemitism, but may at times be very critical of Israel. Others may have been attracted to Jewishness after participating in informal education programs such as Birthright.
Fifth, many Americans today have embraced Jewishness despite having no Jewish background. Their reasons for doing so vary. Marriage to someone who is Jewish is only one. Largely on this account, approximately 8% of American Jews today are of color: Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native American or of other races/multi-racial.
American Jewry is larger today than ever before. It is also becoming more diverse. Both the local and national Jewish community should embrace its followers but should maintain a consensus around principles of Jewish practices and beliefs – an imperative for ensuring a coherent group identity throughout the United States and vis-à-vis world Jewry.
The writer is head of the Division of Jewish Demography & Statistics at the A. Harman Research Institute of Contemporary Jewry, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox diaspora jews haredi demographics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza war is like no other military operation in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by