Israel's submarine flotilla welcomes new commander in ceremony

Colonel Ori was appointed commander of Israel's submarine flotilla at a ceremony on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced. Israeli Navy commander Major-General Eli Sharvit presided over the ceremony.

Ori replaces Colonel Guy, who served as the commander of the flotilla for the past two years.

"I was every one of you to feel proud as I feel and as your commanders feel," said Sharvit. "Thank you Guy, you have passed the baton to a very talented officer."

"It is a great privilege for me to accept command of the 7th flotilla ," said Ori. "A privilege that it seems an entire service has prepared me for."

Colonel Ori has a degree in social work and a second degree in political science from University of Haifa. He is married and a father of four.

