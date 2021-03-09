The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's workforce waiting for ruling on office vaccination requirements

Two weeks ago, Mobileye became the first major employer in Israel to announce that employees who are not vaccinated would not be allowed to enter the company’s offices starting in April.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 9, 2021 12:47
Adv. Nahum Feinberg (photo credit: OFIR ABE)
Adv. Nahum Feinberg
(photo credit: OFIR ABE)
With a rising number of Israeli companies stating that they will require employees to prove that they have been vaccinated in order to come into the office, Israel's business world is waiting for legal guidance as to how to handle a controversial topic.
"Everyone is waiting for the Attorney General office to present its opinion on this matter, which is expected by the beginning of next week," said Adv. Nachum Feinberg, labor law expert at the Feinberg & Co. law office. "Until then, our opinion is that it is fine for employers to say that they will require vaccinations to enter the office."
Last month, Feinberg's office discussed legal issues that the coronavirus vaccine presents for the workforce. While requiring medical information from an employee may constitute an invasion of privacy and confidentiality in light of the Privacy Laws and Basic Law, Feinberg concluded that it may be permitted when the purpose is to prevent the risk of infecting others or make workforce decisions.
Two weeks ago, Mobileye became the first major employer in Israel to announce that employees who are not vaccinated would not be allowed to enter the company’s offices starting in April. Since then, others have followed suit, including Osem, Unilever, Check Point Software, Shufersal, and phone companies Bezeq, Cellcom and Partner, according to reports in the Hebrew press.
In an announcement earlier this week, Osem, one of Israel's largest food manufacturers and distributors, said that starting next week, employees who hadn't received the vaccination would have to submit a negative virus test every three days. The company said that nearly 90% of its 4,000 workers have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.
Meanwhile, most Israeli employers are waiting for the Attorney General's ruling before they set their policies, Feinberg said. he noted that labor court judges have not forced employers to allow workers to return to the workplace in two recent labor lawsuits.
Feinberg said he expects that the law will allow, but not require, employers to block unvaccinated workers from coming to work, although he thought it could become mandatory for some sectors like education, where thousands of students have been put into quarantine by infected teachers. "A person who doesn't want to get the vaccine can't be forced to, but you can distance him from a crowd, or remove him from a plane. People have to be protected."
"On the one hand it is very harsh for an employer to forbid unvaccinated workers from working, but on the other hand, it puts him in a position where some of his workers could be forced to go into quarantine and cost a lot of money," Feinberg said. "It's a big problem."
Once the Attorney General provides his opinion, it will be deliberated in Knesset before it becomes final, Feinberg said.
Israel has vaccinated more than 5 million of its 9.3 million citizens and is looking forward to returning to normalcy after three lockdowns that have debilitated the country's economy. Nearly 6,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19, according to Health Ministry figures.


Tags law employment Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by