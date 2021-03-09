Israel's workforce waiting for ruling on office vaccination requirements

With a rising number of Israeli companies stating that they will require employees to prove that they have been vaccinated in order to come into the office, Israel's business world is waiting for legal guidance as to how to handle a controversial topic."Everyone is waiting for the Attorney General office to present its opinion on this matter, which is expected by the beginning of next week," said Adv. Nachum Feinberg, labor law expert at the Feinberg & Co. law office. "Until then, our opinion is that it is fine for employers to say that they will require vaccinations to enter the office."coronavirus vaccine presents for the workforce. While requiring medical information from an employee may constitute an invasion of privacy and confidentiality in light of the Privacy Laws and Basic Law, Feinberg concluded that it may be permitted when the purpose is to prevent the risk of infecting others or make workforce decisions.Two weeks ago, Mobileye became the first major employer in Israel to announce that employees who are not vaccinated would not be allowed to enter the company’s offices starting in April. Since then, others have followed suit, including Osem, Unilever, Check Point Software, Shufersal, and phone companies Bezeq, Cellcom and Partner, according to reports in the Hebrew press.In an announcement earlier this week, Osem, one of Israel's largest food manufacturers and distributors, said that starting next week, employees who hadn't received the vaccination would have to submit a negative virus test every three days. The company said that nearly 90% of its 4,000 workers have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.Meanwhile, most Israeli employers are waiting for the Attorney General's ruling before they set their policies, Feinberg said. he noted that labor court judges have not forced employers to allow workers to return to the workplace in two recent labor lawsuits.Feinberg said he expects that the law will allow, but not require, employers to block unvaccinated workers from coming to work, although he thought it could become mandatory for some sectors like education, where thousands of students have been put into quarantine by infected teachers. "A person who doesn't want to get the vaccine can't be forced to, but you can distance him from a crowd, or remove him from a plane. People have to be protected."Last month, Feinberg's office discussed legal issues that the
if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"On the one hand it is very harsh for an employer to forbid unvaccinated workers from working, but on the other hand, it puts him in a position where some of his workers could be forced to go into quarantine and cost a lot of money," Feinberg said. "It's a big problem." Once the Attorney General provides his opinion, it will be deliberated in Knesset before it becomes final, Feinberg said.Israel has vaccinated more than 5 million of its 9.3 million citizens and is looking forward to returning to normalcy after three lockdowns that have debilitated the country's economy. Nearly 6,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19, according to Health Ministry figures.